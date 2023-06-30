2023 NBA Free Agency- Fred VanVleet set to meet with the Rockets and the Raptors in Los Angeles

Coveted free agent Fred VanVleet will meet with interested suitors Toronto Raptors, his current team and the Houston Rockets when free agency begins Friday at 6:00 PM ET. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, he will meet with officials from Houston and Toronto in Los Angeles.

VanVleet is expected to command around $30 million annually in free agency. He is one of the best point guards in the 2023 free agency class. VanVleet declined a $22 million player option with the Raptors to become an unrestricted free agent.

VanVleet has generated league-wide interest from teams like the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, while the Toronto Raptors are also pushing to re-sign him. The Rockets and Raptors remain the only likely landing spots for the one-time All-Star.

The Rockets prefer adding a veteran point guard to their young core, and new coach Ime Udoka deems VanVleet a good fit. The Rockets were also interested in James Harden and Chris Paul, but Houston's interest in the former flamed out, while Paul got traded to the Golden State Warriors.

According to numerous reports, the Rockets are planning to offer VanVleet a lucrative two-year $83 million contract, split at $41.5 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid players.

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are expected to be #Rockets by Friday, via @TheSteinLine. Their projected offers:FVV:2 years83.6M (max)Brooks:2 years 28-32M

However, the duration of that deal could split his mind on joining the team. The Raptors, meanwhile, can offer him a five-year $200 million contract, but it remains to be seen if they can shell out that much money.

Marc Stein reports Fred VanVleet not striking a verbal agreement with Houston Rockets will be a surprise

The Houston Rockets' max offer on a two-year deal to Fred VanVleet seems too good to decline. There aren't many suitors out there willing to match that. The Toronto Raptors may also refuse to offer that sum to VanVleet. The Rockets might be overpaying, but due to the short-term nature of the deal, they should be able to afford it.

According to Marc Stein, it would be a league-wide surprise if VanVleet doesn't verbally agree with the Rockets on this deal. Here's what Stein wrote:

“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet doesn't strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night. VanVleet, is expected to receive 2 YR/$83.6M”

VanVleet is a solid option as a lead point guard but is coming off a mediocre season. He averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists on 39/34/89 splits. The Raptors could only manage to finish with the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They lost their first knockout game at home to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.

Nevertheless, Fred VanVleet could use a change of scenery in Houston, where he might be able to increase his efficiency. He could be a solid fit under Ime Udoka's system with younger pieces around him.

