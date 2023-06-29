2023 NBA Free Agency - Kyrie Irving hopes to remain with one team for the rest of his career

Kyrie Irving is one of the biggest names available in NBA Free Agency this offseason. Irving’s four-year $136.5 million deal he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 expired last season while he was with the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving is now an unrestricted free agent who can play for any team he wants. “Uncle Drew” is taking his time, according to Ramona Shelburne, as to where he wants to go:

“A place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He’s searching for “a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home,” per Kyrie’s hopeful the next team he plays for will be his lastHe’s searching for “a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home,” per @ramonashelburne Kyrie’s hopeful the next team he plays for will be his lastHe’s searching for “a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home,” per @ramonashelburne https://t.co/yEQ4BHGHEC

The eight-time All-Star has been insisting over the last two years that where he plays will not be dictated by money. He could have opted out of the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets and taken up the LA Lakers’ $6 million mid-level exception.

However, Irving couldn’t leave roughly $30 million on the table to reunite with LeBron James in Hollywood.

Irving also reportedly wanted a max deal with the Nets after opting into the final year of his contract. When Sean Marks refused to give him that, the mercurial guard asked to be traded.

The Dallas Mavericks traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and picks for a possible half-season rental of Irving unless an extension is reached. Dallas was rumored to have offered the 2016 champ a two-year $86 million contract. It was clearly declined as “Uncle Drew” is now an unrestricted free agent.

If Kyrie Irving signs somewhere else, the most any team can pay is $201 million for four years. Meanwhile, the Mavericks can give him $210 for the same term or a staggering $273 million for five years.

After Dallas was eliminated from play-in contention by the Chicago Bulls, Mark Cuban claimed that re-signing Irving was their top priority. The billionaire did add that the team would do it for the right price.

Where Kyrie Irving will sign next is anybody’s guess. Some teams may not be willing to give him more than a three-year deal due to his unreliability and injury woes.

The Dallas Mavericks are still the favorites to sign Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks can give Kyrie Irving more money than any team in the NBA. Even if Dallas will not offer a max deal, the contract is still expected to be better than what rival teams can put on the table.

Mavs fans also seem to enjoy cheering for “Uncle Drew.” One could argue that such was the case in his first years in Cleveland, Boston and Brooklyn as well. Eventually, many of those diehards ended up feeling frustrated with Irving for one reason or another.

In Dallas, however, he gets another fresh start. If he can avoid the off-court issues of the past, he would remain a welcome presence with the Mavericks.

Evan Sidery @esidery



- Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.”



- Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal… The “full expectation” is Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn - Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.”- Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The “full expectation” is Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn:- Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.”- Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lmqT8C0cME

Kyrie Irving is expected to meet and listen to offers from other teams. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, his options are limited in that area. Hence, the Dallas Mavericks remain the leading team to sign him.

Also read: 5 teams that should sign Kyrie Irving for NBA 2023-24 Season

Poll : 0 votes