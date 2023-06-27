2023 NBA Free Agency- LA Lakers are willing to match any offer sheet to Austin Reaves

The LA Lakers’ offseason plan is largely centered around Austin Reaves. LA’s former undrafted rookie put in a superb display in the playoffs, which puts him in line for a big payday.

Reaves is a restricted free agent. If the Lakers use his Early Bird Rights, the most they can offer him is $50.8 million. Another team may be willing to go way above that to try and pry the versatile guard/forward out of Hollywood.

In his Substack article, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the LA Lakers are “a lock” to match any team’s potential offer for Reaves. The former Oklahoma star could receive an offer that’s nearly $100 million for four years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine My all-new Monday Night Latest from NBA Free Agency Week and Trade Season … LOTS here: marcstein.substack.com/p/who-do-the-r… My all-new Monday Night Latest from NBA Free Agency Week and Trade Season … LOTS here: marcstein.substack.com/p/who-do-the-r… https://t.co/3eLGsFbaPI

The Lakers are in an extremely tough situation as a four-year $100 million offer could screw up their other free agency plans. They will also be in an unenviable hole in the next two years of the hypothetical Reaves contract.

If LA GM Rob Pelinka matches the aforementioned offer, Austin Reaves will receive roughly $11 million and then $12 million in the first two years. As an “Arenas” free agent, the Lakers are limited to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, hence the smaller amount of the first two years.

Under this rule, the Lakers will be paying Reaves around $30-$35 million in his last two seasons. Reaves’ contract is called a “Poison Pill” due to this provision. Any team who can acquire him from the Lakers, meanwhile, could evenly spread the $100 million in four years.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Breaking down the rise of Lakers guard Austin Reaves and what lies ahead in free agency – on Run It Back at @fandueltv: Breaking down the rise of Lakers guard Austin Reaves and what lies ahead in free agency – on Run It Back at @fandueltv: https://t.co/DCUdQ8HuDK

Unless Austin Reaves becomes an All-Star, the Lakers may not want to pay him money within the $35 million range.

Teams with plenty of salary cap space could demolish the Lakers’ free agency plans with a max offer. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs could do that to them. LA’s resolve to keep Reaves will be tested once the bidding starts.

The San Antonio Spurs could make a serious run at Austin Reaves

The San Antonio Spurs are trying to bring in smart and competitive players around Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Austin Reaves fits the bill of who they are looking for. The Laker guard/forward is only 24 and could go with the core San Antonio is trying to build.

Jovan Buha, who has covered the Lakers extensively over the last few years, had this to say about San Antonio’s interest in Reaves:

“I’ve heard that there are going to be multiple suitors out there in talking with people around the league. … I’ve heard San Antonio could be a dark-horse team that will try to poach Austin from the Lakers.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Spurs could be dark-horse team that will try to poach Austin Reaves from Lakers lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-c… Report: Spurs could be dark-horse team that will try to poach Austin Reaves from Lakers lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-c…

The Spurs drafted another rookie, Sidy Cissoko, who has about the same game as Austin Reaves. Cissoko, though, is still quite raw and will need to learn from a more reliable example.

Also read: "Would you trade Austin Reaves for Kyrie Irving?" - NBA analyst wants LA Lakers to prioritize Reaves over Irving

Poll : 0 votes