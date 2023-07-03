2023 NBA Free Agency - Miles Bridges signs qualifying offer to return to Charlotte Hornets

After a full season away from the Charlotte Hornets, Miles Bridges signed a $7.9 million qualifying offer with them on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That gives the 25-year-old forward one year to redeem himself next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Wojnarowski added that Bridges and the Hornets are not close to agreeing a contract extension:

“ESPN Sources: Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent F Miles Bridges is preparing to sign a $7.9 million qualifying offer for the 2023-2024 season, clearing the way for him to become unrestricted next summer. Hornets and Bridges are far apart in extension talks,” Wojnarowski reported.

Miles Bridges went unsigned during the 2022-23 season following a domestic violence case involving the mother of his children. The NBA subsequently suspended him for 30 games for the incident on April 14.

However, the league decided to count 20 games of his suspension as already served heading into next season. That means Bridges will only be suspended 10 games to start the 2023-24 season.

Before his domestic violence case, Bridges was viewed as a cornerstone of the Hornets’ franchise alongside star point guard LaMelo Ball. Per Wojnarowski, he was expected to earn $100 million-plus in free agency last summer.

Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.9 3-pointers per game on 49.1% shooting over 80 games during the 2021-22 season.

Meanwhile, the Hornets had their first winning season (43-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) since 2016. However, without Bridges, the Hornets finished just 27-55 (14th in the Eastern Conference) last season.

Adam Silver explains NBA decision to shorten Miles Bridges suspension

After the NBA decided to suspend Miles Bridges for just 10 games next season, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke to The Associated Press about the decision.

Silver reckons 10 additional games without pay is a fair punishment for Bridges, as that comes after he had already went without pay all of last season:

“The process was that we worked with his representatives and the players association that he sat out the entire season,” Silver said. “And so, we felt, on the balance, that because he had sat out an entire season and not been paid for an entire season, that we thought in fairness that would give him partial credit, I think, for having sat out that season.”

Following his return from suspension, Bridges will have 72 games to prove to Charlotte and opposing teams why he remains worthy of a lucrative long-term deal.

