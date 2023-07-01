2023 NBA Free Agency: Rui Hachimura staying with the LA Lakers after agreeing to 3-year, $51 million deal

Rui Hachimura will remain part of the LA Lakers for the next three years after agreeing to a new $51 million contract. Hachimura was a restricted free agent and could have signed any offer sheet that the Lakers can match.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that the Lakers are bringing back Hachimura to a three-year, $51 million contract. It was a well-deserved deal for the Japanese star, who was acquired by the Lakers midway through last season from the Washington Wizards.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. RFA Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic RFA Rui Hachimura has agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal to return to the Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Rui Hachimura played 33 games for the LA Lakers, averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. He primarily came off the bench but was very effective in shooting the ball at 48.5%. He will need to continue working on his 3-point shot and has committed to preparing for next season.

Hachimura decided to skip the 2023 FIBA World Cup, which was going to be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. He cited focusing on his NBA career and making sure his body was right as the reasons for not participating in the tournament.

"I have decided to skip this year's FIBA World Cup," Hachimura said in a statement. "All apologies for the disappointing news to the fans who were looking forward to the World Cup. It was a very difficult decision but after the season and a long playoffs, and with my first free agency ahead of me, I made this decision in the best interests of my future NBA career. This summer, I hope to focus on the training and getting my body ready for next season."

LA Lakers had busy first day of free agency

LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and general manager Rob Pelinka

The LA Lakers have been active on the first day of free agency. The Lakers' first signing of the summer was Taurean Prince, who signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract. They were close to signing Bruce Brown but the Indiana Pacers offered more money.

The Lakers then brought Gabe Vincent and gave him a three-year, $33 million deal. The Rui Hachimura deal followed and it seems like the Lakers are not yet done. Cam Reddish was signed to a two-year deal after a couple of seasons of being linked to the team.

They will also need to sign Austin Reaves back and add several more pieces to solidify their roster. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that the Lakers are going to bring back Reaves, as well as D'Angelo Russel. The Lakers even have two more veteran's minimum contracts to offer to free agents.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha After their last two signings (Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish), the Lakers have enough room to bring both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell back as well as sign two more veteran’s minimum free agents. They clearly need at least one more big. After their last two signings (Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish), the Lakers have enough room to bring both Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell back as well as sign two more veteran’s minimum free agents. They clearly need at least one more big.

