2023 NBA Free Agency- Talen Horton-Tucker has opted into his $11 million player option and will stay with the Jazz

Talen Horton-Tucker is all set to return to the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 NBA season. The four-year veteran exercised his $11 million player option to make the move official. ESPN's Brian Windhorst confirmed the news from Horton-Tucker's agent Rich Paul.

THT recorded his best career season with the Jazz last year, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He shot 41.9%. Horton-Tucker's decision to opt in was ideal. He has underplayed the three-year $30.7 million deal he signed with the LA Lakers in 2021.

Horton-Tucker's offensive efficiency has been inconsistent. He hasn't shot over 42% in the last two consecutive seasons. Meanwhile, he's one of the worst 3-point shooters in the NBA, knocking down 28.0% of his shots from deep on 2.7 attempts during his career. THT has never shot 31% or better from the arc.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was unlikely to receive another lucrative deal in the same ballpark as what he was getting on this deal had he entered free agency. However, Talen-Horton Tucker now enters a crucial contract year in the final season of his current contract.

The upside has always been there with his game. With another season on a rebuilding team, he will hope to have the freedom and consistent role to thrive as one of the main rotation backcourt players.

NBA @NBA



Watch live: WHAT A SEQUENCE from Talen Horton-Tucker and the Jazz.Watch live: app.link.nba.com/e/preseason22 WHAT A SEQUENCE from Talen Horton-Tucker and the Jazz.Watch live: app.link.nba.com/e/preseason22 https://t.co/mcYSuE1JRr

Talen Horton-Tucker was solid in a consistent role with Jazz

Talen Horton-Tucker's 2022-23 NBA season started as reserve guard behind veterans Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson. He also had to split minutes with rookie Ochai Agbaji. However, once Conley got traded in February and Clarkson got ruled out early in March for the rest of the season, playing time for THT opened up.

He started 19 of 24 games for the franchise in that stretch. Talen Horton-Tucker bagged 28.4 minutes per contest, tallying 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 43.1% and 32.0% from deep. His 3-point shot remained a weakness in his game, but he was solid in other areas on both ends.

NBA @NBA



THT puts Utah up by 1 with 0:35 to play!



Watch live on the NBA App

: app.link.nba.com/e/watch_now The Celtics and Jazz are trading BUCKETS down the stretch 🤯THT puts Utah up by 1 with 0:35 to play!Watch live on the NBA App The Celtics and Jazz are trading BUCKETS down the stretch 🤯THT puts Utah up by 1 with 0:35 to play!Watch live on the NBA App📺: app.link.nba.com/e/watch_now https://t.co/EJWXHMdDrR

Horton-Tucker could receive similar opportunities again. However, that depends on what the Utah Jazz do with Jordan Clarkson. The 31-year-old clearly doesn't fit their current timeline and could be on the trade block. If he's on the roster, akin to last season, Utah might continue to play him as their lead guard alongside Collin Sexton.

Utah will also likely prioritize giving playing opportunities to sophomore Ochai Agbaji and rookie Kayonte George to continue their internal development. It will be interesting to see how they deal with the Talen Horton-Tucker situation.

Poll : 0 votes