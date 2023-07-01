2023 NBA Free Agency - Victor Oladipo traded from the Miami Heat to the OKC Thunder

The Miami Heat have sent Victor Oladipo to the OKC Thunder to retool a unit that fell way short in the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Oladipo’s stint with the Heat has been injury-plagued, having just played 54 games in two-and-a-half seasons.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news:

“Oklahoma City is acquiring Victor Oladipo and draft compensation to absorb his $9.45 million expiring contract, sources tell ESPN. Miami creates a trade exception of $9.45M with the deal.”

Wojnarowski added:

“Oladipo will be rehabilitating a torn patellar tendon in his left knee. He suffered a season-ending injury in April. He's well-regarded in the Thunder organization from his one previous season there.”

Victor Oladipo showed flashes of his old form last season. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 42 games. But the two-time All-Star was searching for his form, hitting just 39.7% from the field, including 33.0% from behind the arc.

Oladipo had a chance to show what he still can do in the playoffs for the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. Misfortune struck again as he was injured in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Victor Oladipo was helped off the court after he went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter. Victor Oladipo was helped off the court after he went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter. https://t.co/LvVxbBd9dE

The injured left knee is the same one that has been giving him problems over the last four seasons. He’s not likely to return to action for the 2023-24 campaign.

With Oladipo likely out, the Miami Heat had to trade him to create a $9.45 million trade exception. Miami lost Gabe Vincent to the LA Lakers in free agency and is looking to bolster their roster. They’ve already added Josh Richardson, who will add the depth that Oladipo will be leaving.

Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley may not be done making moves after trading Oladipo to the OKC Thunder. There are rumors that they’re looking to waive and stretch Kyle Lowry’s final year worth $29.6 million.

The OKC Thunder could waive Victor Oladipo

The OKC Thunder have Josh Giddey and Lu Dortz playing shooting guard. Jalen Williams sometimes takes that role when the Thunder want to go big.

Victor Oladipo will not likely crack that rotation even if he’s healthy. Oklahoma is prioritizing its young core. Oladipo, who will be recovering from a serious knee injury, will likely be waived, allowing the Thunder to get another player.

The draft compensation from the Miami Heat is another capital that Sam Presti has stocked in his arsenal for potential trades.

The Heat and the OKC Thunder benefited from the Oladipo trade. Hopefully, he can rehabilitate and get back on the court for the 2024-25 season.

