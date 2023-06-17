Victor Oladipo's manager steals over $1Million from him and reportedly gets sued by Heat guard

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has been privately battling his former agent, who is being accused of stealing over $1 million from the former All-Star. According to reports, Oladipo's former agent, James B. Henderson has stolen at least $1.3 million from him over the years.

Oladipo and Henderson, who goes by 'Jay Belly,' had a good relationship which saw the NBA star give Henderson freedom to help him secure new investments. According to a report from The Daily Beast, Oladipo and Henderson have been battling it out in court since last year.

According to a source, who knows both parties and spoke under the condition of anonymity, neither side wanted the matter made public:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Mr. Oladipo didn’t want it publicized, Mr. Henderson didn’t want it publicized. They’ve been doing it the way they should, in court.”

According to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, in 2020, Henderson purchased himself a big condo in Orlando funded by Oladipo's money. In secrecy, Henderson allegedly used an account under Oladipo's name with Merrill Lynch to wire $330,000 to an insurance company to fund a condo purchase.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat

James Henderson then took things to the next level while stealing from Victor Oladipo

As if Henderson using Victor Oladipo's name to help fund his $330,000 purchase wasn't enough, he also allegedly forged checks using Oladipo's signature.

The court petition which was relayed by The Daily Beast alleges that Henderson:

“Forged [Oladipo’s] signature on checks from [his] cash management account at Merrill Lynch, in the amount of $25,803 each, and made them payable to DDS Hospitality Construction in connection with the renovation/improvement of the Condo Unit.”

To cover his tracks, Henderson allegedly signed the ownership of the condo to his son, while also forging checks totaling nearly $900,000 for "personal expenses."

(Suggested Reading: NBA champ offers advice to Zion Williamson)

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

Once Victor Oladipo caught on to the situation and fired Henderson, his new business manager discovered even more instances of theft and fraud. According to court documents, Henderson used Oladipo's money to invest in an adult entertainment club in New York.

Oladipo is currently seeking just under $1.3 million plus interest from Henderson, as well as $355,070.16 plus interest from Henderon's 'Belly Properties.'

So far, Victor Oladipo's attorneys have not responded to requests for comments on the ongoing suit. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

(Suggested Reading: Ja Morant releases statement after 25 game suspension)

Poll : 0 votes