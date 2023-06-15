“Your wife's going to find out about it” – Former NBA champion hands out advice to Zion Williamson on Moriah Mills drama

NBA star Zion Williamson has found himself in the headlines quite a bit over the last few weeks. After the New Orleans Pelicans standout announced that he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child, adult actress Moriah Mills came forward with allegations.

According to her, Williamson has continued the relationship with her despite knowing that he was in a relationship and expecting a child. As part of a long series of tweets spanning multiple days, Mills accused Williamson of plotting to move her to New Orleans as well.

In addition, another woman also came forward with pictures of Williamson asleep, alleging that she too had been led on by the NBA star. While Zion Williamson and his girlfriend seem unfazed by all the drama, the news has the NBA community in a stranglehold.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This week, former NBA champion Andrew Bogut weighed in on the situation, offering some advice to Zion Williamson in the matter. He spoke on a recent episode of his Rogue Bogues podcast, saying:

"Once you're paying a girl or man – this could go either way these days – you're paying a side piece to be a side piece, the moment you stop paying that side piece, your wife's going to find out about it, bro, that's just the way the world works.

"So the moment you're like, ‘Holy s---, I've retired I can't keep paying you 20K a month to be my side piece because I can't afford it anymore,’ that's gonna go public.

"That's just the reality of the world. I saw it mainly in silence in the NBA, I had some people that I played with and against that were paying people off and whatnot and this and that. It's normal bro, I have to say it's normal."

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

Zion Williamson prepares to return from injury

Last season, Zion Williamson showed early on that when healthy he can hang with the best of the best. Unfortunately for Williamson and the Pelicans, a February injury forced him to the sidelines.

While the expectation was that he would be back in action in just a few weeks, the injury wound up sidelining him for the remainder of the season. Now, with the offseason underway, the Zion Williamson trade rumors have begun to pick up once again.

2023 NBA All Star - Practice & Media Availability

So far, there have been reports of the New Orleans Pelicans entertaining trade talks that could see the team move up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson. Although the latest drama likely isn't the deciding factor in the trade, the fact of the matter remains that Williamson has struggled to stay healthy.

In addition to notably missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season, Williamson has only played more than 30 games once in his NBA career. Although he showed that he has what it takes to be an All-Star, his inability to stay on the floor has many wondering if it's time for the Pelicans to pull the plug.

Poll : 0 votes