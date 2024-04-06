2024 Dallas Mavericks Playoffs Picture after win vs Golden State Warriors (April 5): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Dallas Mavericks faced the Golden State Warriors on Friday night without superstar Luka Doncic, who was dealing with a minor knee injury. The Mavs pulled off a 108-106 win over the Warriors, inching closer to a potential top-four finish in the Western Conference.

P.J. Washington stepped up for Dallas, with a game-high 32 points, along with five rebounds, three assists, five steals and two blocks. He was a menace on both ends of the floor and one of the reasons why the Mavs' survived the Warriors with some "Luka Magic."

Kyrie Irving put up 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals, while Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 points off the bench. Klay Thompson missed a game-winning 3-point shot in the corner as the buzzer sounded.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: Standings

The Dallas Mavericks improved to 47-30 for the season to maintain their place in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are ahead of the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings, with five games remaining in the regular season.

Dallas has won 13 of its last 15 games and is only two games behind the LA Clippers for a top-four spot. It's definitely a doable task for the Mavs, but it needs to continue its winning ways and hope for the Clippers to lose some momentum.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks have five games remaining on their schedule. It's a relatively easy schedule, as they're going up against three teams with a losing record – the Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. All are winnable games, especially with the way the Mavs have been playing over the past few weeks.

Dallas has two games against playoff teams, the Miami Heat and the OKC Thunder. They will end their campaign on Apr. 14 on the road in Oklahoma City. Their last home game at the American Airlines Center is on Apr. 12 versus the lowly Pistons.

Dallas Mavericks playoffs picture: Can they finish in the Top 4?

The Dallas Mavericks still have a shot at gaining homecourt advantage for the 2024 postseason.

The Mavs are just two games behind the LA Clippers, who are also a potential playoff matchup. But for the Clippers to drop out of the top-four, they will need to lose some games.

The Clippers face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game followed by a home-and-away series versus the Phoenix Suns.

