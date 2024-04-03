Luka Doncic poised to overtake Steph Curry in historically exclusive NBA accolade club

It's no secret that Luka Doncic is one of the brightest stars in the NBA right now. The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the hottest teams since they drafted him in 2018. The league is aware of how special Doncic has been, as he's been named to the All-NBA team multiple times.

Interestingly, the Slovenian superstar has been selected for the First Team All-NBA every year since the 2019-20 season and is poised to earn his fifth after this season. Doncic has accomplished more than other seasoned stars in the league, including Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

In Curry's career, he's earned nine All-NBA Team selections, four of which is the First Team, the other four on the Second Team and a one-time selection on the Third Team. The Warriors star is 36 years old but the European star looks like he'll get more First Team nods as he's only 25 and could likely earn his fifth after this season.

On the other hand, Curry's accomplished other things that Doncic hasn't. The Warriors guard won back-to-back MVP awards, including a unanimous win in 2016. He's also led the franchise to four title wins and a Finals MVP award. The 10-time All-Star has also won a Western Conference MVP.

Doncic has a big career ahead of him and will likely have a different path in terms of winning, compared to Curry. Right now, he has five All-Star selections, four All-NBA selections and an award that the Warriors star wasn't able to win, Rookie of the Year.

Luka Doncic wins another Player of the Week and Player of the Month award

Luka Doncic has been outstanding this season as he's second in NBA.com's MVP ladder. He's led the Mavericks to the fifth spot in the Western Conference, as they get ready for the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

After the previous week concluded, Doncic was awarded another Player of the Week award for the West. He averaged 32.5 points, 11 rebounds and 9.5 assists last week, leading the Mavs to a 4-0 record.

As for the Player of the Month award, it was also Doncic for the West. He earned his second straight Player of the Month award after winning it in February. The six-foot-seven star averaged 32.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists, giving the Mavs an 11-4 record during the stretch.

With these awards, it could push him to be voted as the MVP for this season. However, voting could be difficult, as talent is abundant in the league.

