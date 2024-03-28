2024 Golden State Warriors playoff picture after crucial road win vs Orlando Magic (March 27): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors gutted out a key 101-93 road win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, boosting their chances of securing a play-in spot.

Golden State started strong, leading by as many as 17 points in the opening period, holding Orlando to just 11 first-quarter points. However, after trailing by eight at halftime, the Magic rallied in the second half.

They cut the Warriors' lead to just one point (94-93) after a fadeaway jumper from guard Cole Anthony with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The basket marked two of the 23-year-old's game-high 26 points. However, Golden State finished the game on a 7-0 run to secure the victory.

Despite having a rough shooting night, Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry came up clutch, scoring back-to-back late-game baskets. That includes a 26-foot step-back dagger 3-pointer, which extended Golden State's lead to eight points with 33.8 seconds remaining.

Curry finished with 17 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and three 3s but shot just 33.3%. Meanwhile, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins finished with a team-high 23 points, six rebounds, two blocks and three 3s on 47.1% shooting.

Golden State's victory marked its second straight, as it continues fending off the Houston Rockets for the Western Conference's final play-in spot. However, the Warriors aren't out of the woods yet, as the Rockets are still hot on their tail.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of where Golden State stands in the West playoff picture with 10 games remaining.

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Wednesday's win over Orlando, the Warriors (38-34) remain 10th in the West. They trail the ninth-placed LA Lakers (41-32) by 2.5 games. Meanwhile, they are 5.0 games behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (43-29). So, their hopes of securing a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in are all but over.

Additionally, Golden State has just a 1.0-game advantage over the 11th-placed Houston Rockets (37-35). The Rockets have won an NBA-best 10 straight games.

Thus, even a few slip-ups for the Warriors over their last 10 games could be costly.

Updated Western Conference Standings following Golden State Warriors' crucial road win vs Orlando Magic

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Schedule

Fortunately for the Warriors, they have the NBA’s fourth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of just .442.

Five of Golden State's final 10 games come against sub-.500 teams. However, six of those 10 matchups take place on the road, including critical showdowns against the Rockets and Lakers. Luckily for the Warriors, they have a better road record (20-15) than home record (18-19).

So, the stage appears set for Golden State to end the season on a high note.

Golden State Warriors' remaining schedule

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: X-factor

For the season, the Warriors rank 18th in opponent points per game (116.2). However, during their last two wins, they held Orlando and the Miami Heat to just 93 and 92 points, respectively.

With teams ratcheting up their defensive intensity ahead of the playoffs, Golden State will likely need additional strong defensive efforts to hold onto its play-in spot.

