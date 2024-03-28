Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 27) 

Amidst a demanding five-game road stretch, the Golden State Warriors made a pit stop at the Kia Center to square off against the Orlando Magic.

Less than 24 hours prior, the Warriors had clinched a decisive, 113-92 victory over the depleted Miami Heat. Facing a youthful Orlando squad on such a short turnaround, the Warriors anticipated a potentially more arduous test in their ongoing journey.

Steph Curry and his fellow teammates appeared to exude the energy of a team well-rested as they surged to a commanding 27-11 lead in the first quarter, showcasing near-flawless execution of their offensive strategies. The Bay Area squad capitalized on a couple of unforced errors by the Magic, further bolstering their advantage.

In the second quarter, the Orlando Magic mounted a comeback led by Paolo Banchero, Cole Anthony, and Wendell Carter Jr. Displaying tenacity on both offense and defense, they gradually narrowed the deficit. However, despite their efforts, the Golden State Warriors maintained a 45-37 lead as the first half concluded.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5. Moses Moody's thunderous putback dunk

As rookie Brandin Podziemiski drove to the rim, attempting a crafty finish with his left hand, his shot rimmed out. Moses Moody seized the opportunity, soaring in unchecked as no Magic player boxed him out. He completed the play with a powerful dunk, extending the Warriors' lead to six points.

#4. Jalen Suggs puts the clamps on Steph Curry

Jalen Suggs accepted the challenge of guarding Steph Curry one-on-one in isolation at the left wing. Despite Curry's attempts to bypass him, the two-time MVP found no success. Then, Looney came to set a screen, prompting the Magic to trap Curry. This defensive strategy resulted in a turnover for the Warriors.

#3. Gary Payton || with an emphatic rejection

In transition, Jalen Suggs led the fast break with only Curry in the paint offering minimal resistance at the rim.

In a hustling effort, Gary Payton II sprinted back and successfully blocked Suggs' layup without committing a foul or goaltending.

#2. Draymond Green gets ejected four minutes into the game

Draymond Green engaged in a heated exchange with referee Ray Acosta following a foul call against teammate Andrew Wiggins during a confrontation with Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero.

Green received a technical foul for his initial protest and persisted in disputing the call for an additional 30 seconds, resulting in a second technical foul and subsequent ejection from the game.

Curry exhibited visible signs of frustration following Draymond Green's ejection, shaking his head and obscuring his face with his jersey in apparent dismay.

#1. Steph Curry clutch in the fourth

Curry sealed the game as the Magic attempted a late push, bringing the game to within a five-point lead for the Warriors. However, he delivered a timely 3-pointer, decisively putting the game out of reach for the Magic. He punctuated the moment with his iconic 'Night-Night' celebration.

The Warriors pulled off back-to-back wins on the road with their 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic.