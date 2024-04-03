2024 Golden State Warriors playoff picture after win vs Dallas Mavericks (April 2): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors prevailed against the red-hot Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, grinding out a 104-100 home victory to heighten their play-in chances.

Dallas and Golden State entered the evening as the NBA's two hottest teams, riding seven and four-game winning streaks, respectively. Their showdown marked a competitive back-and-forth affair, filled with scoring runs from both sides.

After the Mavericks got off to a strong 9-0 start, the Warriors rallied, taking a 13-point second-quarter lead. However, the Mavericks responded by scoring 13 straight points to knot up the score 49-49 at halftime.

The teams continued exchanging leads in the second half, with Dallas taking an eight-point third-quarter lead. Golden then led by 11 points with 7:28 left in the game.

The Mavericks came within two points with 15.0 seconds remaining. However, Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson ultimately clinched the game at the free-throw line.

Golden State won despite receiving underwhelming performances from Thompson and superstar point guard Steph Curry. The "Splash Brothers" combined for just 27 points on 31.3% shooting.

The Warriors' offensive attack was instead spearheaded by forward Andrew Wiggins, who recorded 24 points, four rebounds and three 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting.

Meanwhile, Golden State overcame Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic's 20th triple-double of the season. He tallied a game-high 30 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five 3s on 50.0% shooting.

After snapping the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak, the Warriors hold the league's highest active streak (five games). However, they still need a few more wins to clinch a play-in spot.

On that note, here’s a snapshot of where Golden State stands in the West playoff picture with seven games remaining.

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Tuesday's win over Dallas, the Warriors (41-34) remain 10th in the West. They are just 1.5 games behind the ninth-placed LA Lakers (43-33). However, they trail the seventh and eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings (44-31) and Phoenix Suns (44-31) by 3.0 games, making it unlikely they finish higher than ninth.

Fortunately for Golden State, its five-game winning streak has given it a comfortable 3.0-game advantage over the 11th-placed Houston Rockets (38-37). The Rockets have lost two straight games.

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Schedule

As for the Warriors' rest-of-season outlook, they have the NBA’s 23rd-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .470.

Nonetheless, four of Golden State's final seven games come against winning teams. That includes critical road matchups against the Rockets and Lakers on Thursday and April 9.

If the Warriors knock off Houston, they will all but lock up a play-in spot.

Golden State Warriors' rest-of-season schedule

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: X-factor

Golden State continued its improved defensive play on Tuesday, holding Dallas' top-six offense to just 100 points. That marked the Warriors' fourth time limiting an opponent to 100 or fewer points during their five-game winning streak.

They rank third in defensive rating (102.9) during that stretch, a considerable improvement over their 14th-ranked defensive rating for the season (114.8).

The inspired play of star forward Draymond Green has been a big reason why. The former Defensive Player of the Year once again came up big on Tuesday, recording a late-game block on Mavericks center Daniel Gafford.

If Golden State keeps up its marked defensive improvement, it could challenge for a playoff spot via the play-in tournament.

