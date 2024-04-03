Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 Viral Moments as Steph Curry and Luka Doncic battle it out (April 2) 

The Dallas Mavericks arrived in the Bay Area with intentions to uphold their season series supremacy against the Golden State Warriors.

Dallas, undefeated in the season series with a 2-0 record, aimed to secure another victory to bolster their playoff position. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving given the green light to play, the Mavericks were optimistic about their prospects for a road triumph.

The "Dubs" started the game without Jonathan Kuminga but found encouragement in a well-distributed scoring effort throughout the lineup. Andrew Wiggins' seven points and valuable contributions from Chris Paul off the bench propelled the home team to secure a narrow 28-27 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Throughout almost the entirety of the second quarter, the Dallas Mavericks struggled to find the basket, encountering difficulties as if a lid had been placed on the rim. Even open shots failed to connect for them. Nonetheless, the Mavs persisted, finishing the quarter with resilience, buoyed by the efforts of Doncic and Irving.

Steph Curry and Moses Moody spearheaded a surge for the Golden State Warriors, propelling them to a commanding 13-point lead. However, despite their efforts, the "Dubs" faltered down the stretch. As the game reached halftime, the teams headed to the break deadlocked at 49.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors top highlights and viral moments

#5. Luka Doncic and Steph Curry share pregame half-court shots

Before the crucial game commenced, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic shared a lighthearted moment during warm-ups, indulging in a friendly game of one-upmanship with midcourt shots. Each took two shots, with the Warriors' star guard emerging with the win by sinking his second attempt.

#4. PJ Washington finishes with emphatic slam

As Doncic maneuvered down the court into the Warriors' half, his presence alone seemed to command the attention of their entire defense. With precision, he passed the ball to Washington, who was sprinting down the court, positioning himself perfectly for an electrifying dunk.

#3. Gary Payton || for the showtime dunk

During transition, Gary Payton II seized control of the loose ball and accelerated full throttle, surging past the Mavericks' defense. With remarkable hang time and leaping prowess, he executed a reverse dunk, sending the Chase Center into a frenzy.

#2. Kyrie Irving goes backdoor for the dunk

Irving has been showcasing his impressive leaping ability throughout this season, punctuated by numerous dunks. Notably, he executed a backdoor cut past Gary Payton II, with Gafford delivering a perfectly timed pass to set him up for the dunk.

#1. Draymond Green's clutch block

As the Mavericks attempted a late surge, Irving penetrated the defense and delivered a precise pass to Daniel Gafford for what seemed like an open layup. However, the play of the night unfolded as Draymond Green emphatically rejected Gafford's attempt without committing a foul, securing a crucial defensive possession for the Warriors.

The Warriors snapped the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak and avoided a season series sweep with a 104-100 win on the night.