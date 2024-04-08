2024 Golden State Warriors playoff picture after win vs Utah Jazz (April 7): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors overpowered the shorthanded Utah Jazz 118-110 at home on Sunday, continuing their improved late-season play.

Taking on a Utah squad missing five key players, including star forward Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), Golden State built a 22-point first-half lead. The Jazz rallied in the second half, cutting the Warriors' final advantage to single digits in garbage time. However, the contest's outcome was never in question.

Golden State was led by star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who finished with a game-high 32 points, five rebounds, four assists and six 3-pointers on 52.2% shooting. The four-time NBA champion came out aggressive without his co-star Steph Curry, who took the night off for rest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, forward Jonathan Kuminga tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 81.8% shooting off the bench. The outing marked his return from a six-game absence due to bilateral knee tendinitis.

As for Utah, it received a combined 52 points from youngsters Johnny Juzang and Keyonte George. However, it wasn't enough to help the undermanned Jazz compete en route to their league-leading 12th consecutive defeat.

Conversely, the Warriors' victory marked their seventh in their last eight games, helping them creep closer to moving up the jam-packed Western Conference standings. However, they need to end the season on a high note to do so.

On that note, here’s a snapshot of where Golden State stands in the West playoff picture with four games remaining.

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Sunday's win over Utah, the Warriors (43-35) remain 10th in the West. However, they locked up a play-in spot following the 11th-placed Houston Rockets' (38-40) 147-136 overtime road loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

As for Golden State's chances of finishing higher than 10th, it trails the ninth-placed LA Lakers (45-34) by 1.5 games and the eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings (45-33) by 2.0 games.

Additionally, 3.0 games separate the Warriors from the sixth and seventh-seeded Phoenix Suns (46-32) and New Orleans Pelicans (46-32). So, they still have a remote chance of avoiding the play-in or moving into the top half of the play-in picture.

Expand Tweet

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: Schedule

The Warriors should finish the season strong, as they have the NBA's eighth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .450.

Golden State's final four games include two matchups against above-.500 teams. Those come against the Lakers and Pelicans, setting the stage for two potentially pivotal late-season showdowns.

Additionally, the Warriors have two more contests against West bottomfeeders, including a rematch against the Jazz. So, if they lock in, at worst, they should finish 2-2.

Golden State Warriors' remaining schedule

Golden State Warriors Playoff Picture: X-factor

Kuminga didn't skip a beat during his return on Sunday, finishing as the Warriors’ second-leading scorer despite coming off the bench.

Before his injury, the 21-year-old started 29 consecutive games, averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game on 52.7% shooting. He ranked second on the Warriors in scoring during that stretch, trailing only Curry (26.0 ppg). Meanwhile, Golden State went 18-11.

So, the third-year forward's return projects to give the Warriors a sizeable two-way boost heading into the postseason. If he continues being a consistent scoring threat, he could help them pull off an upset.

Also Read: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 7, 2024