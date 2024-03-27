2024 Golden State Warriors playoffs picture following win vs Miami Heat (March 26): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors halted a two-game slide on Tuesday, defeating the Miami Heat, 113-92 on the road and in the process giving themselves more breathing space in the race for a Play-In spot in the Western Conference.

Klay Thompson exploded for 28 points, on 11-of-20 shooting and 6-of-14 from 3, to lead the Warriors to the important victory. Jonathan Kuminga added 18 points in the win while Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry each had 17 markers.

Golden State outscored Miami, 60-37 in the second half to turn a two-point deficit into a breakaway victory.

Here is a closer look at where Golden State is in its push to secure a Play-In spot in the West following its victory over defending Eastern Conference champions Miami. Notably, Golden State has 11 games left in its regular season schedule.

Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture: Standings

With their victory in South Beach on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors improved to 37-34 for the season, a full game ahead of the steamrolling Houston Rockets (36-35) for the 10th and final Play-In spot.

It also thrust them to within 2.5 games of the ninth-running LA Lakers (40-32).

Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture: Schedule

The Golden State Warriors did their Play-In push a favor by coming up with a victory over Miami, but they are still far from the clearing with seven of their remaining 11 games to be played on the road with a Rockets team hot on their trail and looking to capitalize on every slippage they make.

The Warriors continue their five-game road trip against the Orlando Magic (42-29) on Wednesday, before playing the Charlotte Hornets (17-54) and San Antonio Spurs (16-56) next to complete their away swing.

Considering how things are stacked up for the last two spots in the Play-In race, Golden State is set for all-important road games against the Rockets on April 4 and the Lakers on April 9.

Houston is currently on a nine-game winning streak while the Lakers have won four straight, including one on Tuesday over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29/seventh) and New Orleans Pelicans (44-27/fourth) are the teams with an above .500 record that the Warriors still have to face in their remaining games as well.

Golden State Warriors Playoffs Picture: Dubs look to continue doing well on the road

The Golden State Warriors will look to continue their form in their remaining road games to boost their Play-In push. It is something they have done quite better than playing at home, posting a 19-15 road record as opposed to a home tally of 18-19 so far, on pace to become only the second team in NBA history to record a winning overall record despite having a below. 500 record at home.

As they go about it, head coach Steve Kerr said they will continue to count on their fans even in enemy territories for added support, telling the media after their victory over Miami (via ESPN):

"You walk into any arena in the league on the road and there's automatically blue and yellow jerseys all over the place. Steph's got so many fans across the country and a lot people cheer for him no matter where we are."