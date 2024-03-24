2024 Houston Rockets Playoff Picture after win vs Utah Jazz: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 23)

The Houston Rockets raced to their season-high eighth-straight victory on Saturday, defeating the undermanned Utah Jazz 147-119 at home. They are now just 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors, who hold the 10th and final position in the play-in tournament.

Third-year guard Jalen Green led the Rockets with 41 points, built on a solid 68.2% shooting clip (11-of-16) and 63.6% (7-of-11) from three. He also had four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 33 minutes.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet also shone for Houston, hitting 10 triples en route to finishing with 34 points. He also added seven assists.

Here is a closer look at where the Rockets are in the playoff race in the Western Conference with 12 games remaining in their regular season campaign.

Houston Rockets playoff picture: standings

Following their home win over the Jazz on Saturday, the Houston Rockets now have a .500 record (35-35). But, more importantly, they put themselves within striking distance of a possible play-in spot. This looked unlikely two weeks ago.

Houston is now 1.5 games behind 10th-placed Golden State (36-33) for the final play-in berth, with the ninth-placed LA Lakers also within arm's length at 38-32.

Houston Rockets playoff picture: schedule

To see their play-in hopes through, the Houston Rockets must maximize their remaining 12 games and continue to pile up the wins.

Seven games will be on the road. They are 10-24 in away games this season. They have one game each against Western Conference teams OKC Thunder (49-20/first), Minnesota Timberwolves (48-22/third), LA Clippers (44-25/fourth) and Dallas Mavericks (41-29/eighth).

Their home games include facing the Portland Trail Blazers (19-52), Dallas, and Miami Heat (38-32). A key home game looms against Golden State on April 4, which could well decide which team advances.

Houston Rockets playoff picture: Jalen Green not satisfied with just play-in

While a play-in appearance for the young Houston Rockets this season would be a huge accomplishment in itself, they are not limiting themselves to only that and are gunning to make it to the playoff proper.

Jalen Green made this known following their victory over the Jazz.

"It won't really mean anything if we don't make the playoffs. That's the goal everyone has right now," he was quoted as saying by CBS Sports.

The last time the Rockets were in the playoffs was in the 2019-2020 season, when they reached the Western Conference semifinals, led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook.