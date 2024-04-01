2024 Houston Rockets playoffs picture following loss vs Dallas Mavericks (March 31): Updated standings, schedule and more

Previously the hottest team in the NBA leading into Sunday’s showdown against the Dallas Mavericks, the Houston Rockets crumpled 125-107. They had no answer to Luka Doncic who erupted for 32 first-half points and seemingly toyed with their defensive schemes. The Rockets, which trailed 66-45 at halftime, desperately wanted to get out of the hole in the second half but failed.

The story of the game was Doncic and the Mavericks’ sizzling-hot form from behind the arc where they hit 24-of-47 triples. “Luka Legend,” Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. led the onslaught from deep to bury the Rockets early on.

Sunday’s defeat and the Warriors’ 117-113 win against the San Antonio Spurs, have dented the Houston Rockets’ play-in tournament aspirations. Houston (38-36) is now two games behind the Dubs (40-34) for the 10th spot in the West and the final ticket to the pre-playoff format.

The Houston Rockets still have a decent chance of entering the play-in tournament

The Houston Rockets can still barge into the play-in tournament but they will have to play significantly better than in Sunday’s loss to Dallas. Accomplishing the feat will not be easy but it will also not be impossible either. Only the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz have a sub .500 record among the eight teams they will be facing in their remaining schedule.

The Rockets travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday before hosting the Golden State Warriors two nights later. The matchup against the Dubs is easily their biggest game of the season as a loss could put the visiting team almost beyond reach.

Waiting to ambush Houston are also the Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks, the Orlando Magic and the LA Clippers. The Rockets are likely underdogs in each of those showdowns as they will be without Alperen Sengun. Ime Udoka’s young team isn’t out of the play-in tournament picture yet but it has to string together wins to avoid a long offseason.

Jalen Green can’t have an off night

Before Sunday’s 12-point dud at home against the Mavericks, Jalen Green averaged 33.8 points in his last 8 games. He can’t have another off night if they aim to make it to the play-in tournament.

Ime Udoka will surely make adjustments when opponents play Green the way the Mavericks did. Dallas made him work hard for every shot and played physical against him. Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively and the Mavericks' rim protectors also prevented Green's usual damage near the rim.

Without Sengun, it seems like the Houston Rockets are going only as far as Jalen Green can carry them. He can’t have another poor shooting night and hope that his team survives.