2024 Houston Rockets Playoffs Picture after loss to Miami Heat (April 5): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Houston Rockets needed a win on Friday night to increase their chances of catching up to the Golden State Warriors. However, the Rockets lost their fourth game in a row, which is a hard pill to swallow after a 10-game winning streak last month.

Houston kept the game close in the first half before the Miami Heat took over in the second half. Jalen Green had a team-high 21 points with seven rebounds and four assists. It was a total team effort by the Rockets, with seven players scoring in double figures.

Dillon Brooks contributed 18 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 15 points and eight boards. The Rockets have five games left in their season, which they need to play at their best regardless if they make it to the play-in tournament.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Standings

The Houston Rockets dropped to 38-39 after their 119-104 loss to the Miami Heat. The Rockets remained in 11th place in the Western Conference standings and are still four games behind the Golden State Warriors.

Houston would have been eliminated from contention if the Warriors won their game on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. However, a win by Golden State in their next game would mean that the Rockets will be officially eliminated from making the play-in tournament.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Schedule

The Houston Rockets have five games remaining in their schedule. They are back on the road on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks before returning to the Toyota Center to face the Orlando Magic. It will be the Rockets' final home game of the season since they'll finish the campaign on the road.

Houston will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on April 12 for the penultimate game of the season. They will end their season at Crypto.com Arena against the LA Clippers. It's still mathematically possible for the Rockets to make the play-in, but the Warriors have all the momentum at the moment.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Outlook for next season

The Houston Rockets are likely to fall out of contention for a play-in sport after their next game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets lost badly to the Mavericks last week when their 10-game winning streak was snapped via a 125-107 win.

Nevertheless, the Rockets have a great future ahead and could be playoff contenders next season. They have a good group of young stars like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun along with veterans such as Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet. They just need to remain healthy for the majority of next season.

