2024 Indiana Pacers playoff picture after win vs Miami Heat (April 7): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Indiana Pacers held on for a vital 117-115 home win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, improving the likelihood they avoid the play-in tournament.

Indiana entered the evening with only a 0.5-game advantage over the Heat for the Eastern Conference's sixth seed. Thus, the contest had high stakes for both sides.

The Pacers got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 22 points late in the first half. However, the Heat rallied in the second half, coming within one point after shooting guard Tyler Herro's 27-foot fadeaway 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Despite Miami's furious comeback, Indiana never relinquished its lead, knocking down its late-game free throws to secure a two-point victory.

Center Myles Turner and reserve point guard T.J. McConnell led the way for the Pacers, tying for a team-best 22 points. Turner added a game-high 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two 3-pointers, shooting 50.0%. Meanwhile, McConnell tallied five assists and one steal, shooting a blistering 78.6%.

As for the Heat, they were spearheaded by superstar forward Jimmy Butler's game-high 27-point performance. He was one of four Miami players to record 20-plus points. However, it wasn't enough, as Indiana had seven players finish in double-figure scoring.

The Pacers' victory marked their second straight and fourth in their last five games, putting them in a prime position for a top-six finish. However, they still need to end the season strong to ensure they do so.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of Indiana's standing in the East playoff picture with three games remaining.

Indiana Pacers Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Sunday's win over Miami, the Pacers (45-34) remain sixth in the East. They have a 1.0-game lead over the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (44-35) and a 1.5-game edge over the eighth-seeded Heat (43-35).

So, Indiana could still drop to eighth. However, it can't fall any further, given its substantial 7.5-game advantage over the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls (37-41).

Conversely, the Pacers can finish as high as second, as only 2.5 games separate them from the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (47-31).

Updated Eastern Conference standings following Indiana Pacers' win over Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers Playoff Picture: Schedule

Fortunately for the Pacers, they have the NBA's ninth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .455.

Indiana's final three games come against the Toronto Raptors (25-53), Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33) and Atlanta Hawks (36-42).

Given the Pacers' 2-1 season series victories over Philly and Miami, they hold tiebreakers over both teams. So, two more wins would ensure them a top-six finish.

Additionally, a win over Cleveland could help propel them into the top five, as the Cavaliers have a 1.0-game lead over them for the fifth seed.

Indiana Pacers' remaining schedule

Indiana Pacers Playoff Picture: X-factor

During Indiana's 4-1 stretch over its past five games, it has maintained its elite offensive production, ranking second in offensive rating (120.2). That aligns with its second-ranked season-long offensive rating (120.0).

However, the Pacers have improved their defense considerably, ranking 10th in defensive rating (109.5), up from their 24th-best ranking (117.6) for the season.

If Indiana can continue complementing its high-octane offense with average to above-average defense, it could be primed for a playoff upset.

