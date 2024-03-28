2024 LA Clippers Playoffs Picture After Win vs Philadelphia 76ers (March 27): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The LA Clippers halted a two-game skid on Wednesday, narrowly defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, 108-107 on the road to keep their grip on fourth spot in the Western Conference.

The triumvirate of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden led the way to the key victory that gave the Clippers more breathing room from the fifth-running New Orleans Pelicans in the playoff race with the regular season on its homestretch.

George top-scored for his team with 22 points, to go along with 10 rebounds. Leonard had 17, the last three off an and-one play with 15.7 seconds remaining that gave LA the lead for good.

Harden, meanwhile, had a double-double of 16 points and 14 assists.

The Sixers had the opportunity to win it in the closing seconds, but attempts by Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. proved futile.

Here is a closer look at where the LA Clippers are in the playoff race following their victory over the Sixers and their regular season campaign down to just 10 games left.

LA Clippers' Playoffs Picture: Standings

With their victory over the Sixers on Wednesday, the LA Clippers clipped a rather concerning slide that saw them lose traction on a top four finish in the West. They are now at 45-27, a full game ahead of the Pelicans (44-28) at No. 5 and two games in front of the sixth-running Dallas Mavericks (43-29).

The win also helped steady LA's ship, which has seen turbulence in its last 10 games, going 4-6 in that stretch.

LA Clippers' Playoffs Picture: Schedule

While the win over the Sixers was a welcome reprieve for the LA Clippers, they know, however, that they are not out of the woods yet, what with the Pelicans continuing to be dangerous even without Brandon Ingram, and the Mavericks as hot as they get, winning their last five games.

The Clippers have four road games left in their remaining schedule, including their next three, which they need to take to create more separation from the teams hot on their trail.

They play the Orlando Magic (42-30) next on Friday before visiting the Charlotte Hornets (18-54) and Sacramento Kings (42-30).

Their final road game is against the Phoenix Suns (42-30) on April 9.

LA will finish its final three games of the regular season at home against Phoenix, the Utah Jazz (29-43) and Houston Rockets (36-35).

LA Clippers' Playoffs Picture: Russell Westbrook says they need to figure things out amid recent struggles

The LA Clippers, of late, have not been the well-oiled machine they have been for much of the season, leaving them to lose some steam in the homestretch of the regular season.

But Russell Westbrook said it is not something they cannot address, and they just have to figure things out.

The one-time league MVP, who recently returned from a left-hand injury, said (by way of NBA.com:

"You don't point fingers, you don't point blame. Each individual, I think we got to look within, look within ourselves, and figure out how we can better help our team. I think that's where we start, we start with ourselves. I start with myself."

He added:

"And then come together collectively and figure out how we now bring what we all have and bring to the table."