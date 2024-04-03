2024 LA Clippers playoffs picture after loss vs Sacramento Kings (April 2): Updated standings, schedule and more

The LA Clippers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Tuesday after they lost to the Sacramento Kings, 109-95, in a road game. It prevented them from establishing more distance from the teams chasing them for the fourth spot in the playoff race in the Western Conference.

One-time league MVP Russell Westbrook led the way for the Clippers with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. But a fiery run in the middle quarters by the Kings, which saw them outscore the visitors, 67-46, proved too much for the LA squad to overcome as they slumped to defeat.

It did not help their cause as well that leading scorer Kawhi Leonard sat out the game because of right knee soreness.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The loss stopped the Clippers at 47-28 on the home stretch of the regular season, just two games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans, who have identical 45-30 records.

LA Clippers playoffs picture: Standings

Despite the loss to the Kings on Tuesday, the three-game winning streak that the Clippers had prior, allowed them to have some elbow room for 'slip-ups.'

They are currently perched at the fourth spot in the highly competitive Western Conference, with the Mavericks (fifth) and Pelicans (sixth) breathing on their necks.

It is primary for Los Angeles to keep their spot in the top six to avail itself of the outright playoff spot and avoid going through the play-in phase (teams seven to 10) of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

LA Clippers playoffs picture: Schedule

While they continue to hold on to the fourth spot in the West, the LA Clippers can rely on their hometown fans to give them an added boost in their remaining games, with six of their last seven matches to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

They kick off a three-game homestand on Thursday against the defending NBA champions and West-leading Denver Nuggets (53-23). LA then takes on the Utah Jazz (29-47) on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30) on Sunday.

Their remaining road game is against the Phoenix Suns (44-31) on April 9.

After that, the LA Clippers close out their regular season schedule with three straight games at home against the Suns, Jazz and Houston Rockets (38-37), in that order.

Except for Utah, all of the teams the Clippers will be facing are still battling for better positions in the playoffs, and in the case of Houston, for its play-in life, leaving the matches must-wins for the team and not a walk in the park.