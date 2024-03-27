2024 LA Lakers playoff picture following double-OT comeback win vs Milwaukee Bucks (March 26): Updated standings, schedule and more

The LA Lakers extended their winning streak to four games on Tuesday, pulling off a 128-124 double-overtime comeback road win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The stunning victory helped keep their hopes of securing a top-six seed and avoiding the play-in tournament alive.

The Lakers played without superstar forward LeBron James, who was ruled out due to left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. In James’ absence, they never led in regulation, falling behind by 19 points in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, they improbably rallied from a 94-75 deficit with 8:25 remaining to force overtime.

In OT, LA took its first lead (111-108) on a 3-pointer from veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie with 2:17 remaining. After a back-and-forth exchange, Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard hit a corner 3 to give Milwaukee a 117-115 advantage with 13.6 seconds left.

Following a foul call on the other end, Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell knocked down two free throws to force double OT.

In the second extra period, Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves hit a clutch go-ahead 3 to give LA a 124-121 lead with 37.8 seconds remaining.

Reaves’ shot proved to be the biggest of the game, as LA held on for the statement comeback road victory.

Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis led the way with a game-high 34 points, 23 rebounds and four blocks. Meanwhile, Reaves added a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and four 3-pointers on 50.0% shooting.

LA won despite Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recording his ninth triple-double of the season. The two-time MVP finished with 29 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks on 56.0% shooting.

The Lakers’ victory didn’t affect their immediate standing in the crowded Western Conference. However, it increased the likelihood of them surpassing some of the teams ahead of them before the end of the season.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of where the Lakers stand in the West playoff picture with 10 games remaining.

LA Lakers Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Tuesday’s win over Milwaukee, the Lakers (40-32) remain ninth in the West. They trail the eighth-seeded Phoenix Suns (42-30) by 2.0 games and the sixth and seventh-seeded Sacramento Kings (42-29) and Dallas Mavericks (42-29) by 2.5 games.

However, the standings will soon shift, as the Kings and Mavericks square off in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, LA has only a 2.5-game lead over the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (37-34) and a 3.5-game advantage over the 11th-placed Houston Rockets (36-35).

So, the Lakers’ placement could change considerably over their final 10 games.

Updated Western Conference standings following LA Lakers’ double-OT comeback win over Milwaukee Bucks (March 26)

LA Lakers Playoff Picture: Schedule

Fortunately for the Lakers, they have the NBA’s 25th-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .455.

Five of their last 10 games come against teams below .500, marking a prime opportunity for them to finish strong. However, seven of those 10 contests come on the road, where LA has struggled (13-20).

So, the Lakers will have to take care of business away from home to capitalize on their relatively easy schedule.

LA Lakers’ remaining schedule

LA Lakers Playoff Picture: X-factor

During their four-game winning streak, the Lakers have had a well-balanced offensive attack, with seven players averaging double-figure points per game. That includes four averaging 20-plus ppg.

In contrast, LA has five double-digit scorers and two 20-plus ppg scorers for the season. So, if they can continue to get reliable offensive production outside of James and Davis, it should bode well for their chances of securing a playoff spot.

