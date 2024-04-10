2024 Miami Heat playoff picture following win over Atlanta Hawks (April 9): Updated standings, schedule and more

  • home icon
By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Apr 10, 2024 04:25 GMT
Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks
The Miami Heat held on for a critical 117-111 double-overtime road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, preserving their chances of avoiding the play-in tournament.

Miami led by as many as 15 points late in the first half. However, Atlanta stormed back in the third quarter, tying the game 80-80 entering the fourth. That set the stage for a back-and-forth final frame.

With the Hawks trailing 101-99, star guard Dejounte Murray drove for a game-tying layup with 16.5 seconds remaining. However, Heat star center Bam Adebayo goaltended his shot, knotting the game 101-101.

On the other end, Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro missed a 28-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer, resulting in the first of two overtimes.

In the first OT, Atlanta built an early four-point advantage. However, Miami later tied the game 107-107 after a 3-pointer from forward Haywood Highsmith with 46.1 seconds remaining.

Murray subsequently had a chance to win the game but missed a step-back 3 with 1.1 seconds remaining.

The Heat ultimately prevailed in the second OT outscoring the Hawks 16-10 to secure a six-point road victory. They were led by Herro, who recorded a game-high 33 points, five rebounds, four assists and four 3s on 52.0% shooting. He was one of three Miami players to score 23-plus points.

Meanwhile, the Heat overcame a triple-double from Murray, who tallied 29 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists, four steals and three 3s on 38.7% shooting.

Miami's win marked its fifth in its last seven games. Nonetheless, the Heat will likely need to finish the season undefeated to have a chance of obtaining a top-six seed.

On that note, here’s a snapshot of Miami's standing in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with three games remaining.

Miami Heat Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Tuesday's win over Atlanta, the Heat (44-35) remain eighth in the East. They trail the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (45-35) by just 0.5 games and the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (46-34) by 1.5 games.

Additionally, only 2.0 games separate Miami from the fourth and fifth-seeded Orlando Magic (46-33) and Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33). So, it has an outside chance of securing homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

However, at worst, the Heat have already locked up a play-in berth, as they have a considerable 7.0-game cushion over the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls (37-42).

Updated Eastern Conference standings following Miami Heat&#039;s win over Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat Playoff Picture: Schedule

Fortunately for Miami, it has the league's fourth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .418.

The Heat face a tough test on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks (49-30). However, after that, they close the season with back-to-back matchups against the lowly Toronto Raptors (25-54) on Friday and Sunday.

All three of Miami's remaining games take place at home. So, it should finish the season strong.

Miami Heat&#039;s remaining schedule
Miami Heat Playoff Picture: X-factor

The Heat have struggled with injuries all season, marking a big factor in their 21st-ranked offensive rating (113.2). However, the return of Herro has provided them with a much-needed offensive boost.

The 24-year-old has played three consecutive games since returning from a 20-game absence due to right foot medial tendinitis. During that stretch, he ranks second on Miami in scoring, averaging 23.7 points, along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 51.0% shooting.

If the Heat can keep Herro healthy entering the postseason, it should bode well for their chances of pulling off another surprise playoff run.

