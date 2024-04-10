"He will be next Shaq if Miami gets him" - NBA fans stir debate over Zach Edey being seen as perfect fit on Heat ahead of 2024 Draft

The NCAA March Madness had fans in a frenzy and put Purdue center Zach Edey in the spotlight. Edey's play this season has been incredible, and many have become fans of the young prospect. Edey has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, and many expect him to be a steal if selected by a team.

Bleacher Report recently released their updated mock draft report, and it shows where Edey might land. According to them, the center could be selected by the Orlando Magic with the 21st pick. The National College Player of the Year was never expected to be a lottery pick after all, and predicting him to be selected in the first round is reasonable.

Sports analyst Nick Wright gave his take on how Edey's career in the league might play out. He said the center might be a backup if he ever lasts in the NBA.

Wright also talked about the Miami Heat, a team that could potentially draft the 7-foot-4 center.

"Bam can kinda extend the floor, I know he’s not the greatest shooter and Edey can play down low. I think there’s a place for him," Wright said.

After seeing these comments, fans shared their thoughts on Edey's potential and career in the league. Here are some of the best reactions from them:

"He will be the next Shaq if Miami gets him," one fan said.

A few fans agree with the analyst's take.

However, some think Miami isn't the right destination for Edey.

Which team should draft Zach Edey?

Zach Edey has surprised many with the way he's played in his senior season for the Boilermakers. For this reason, a few publications have projected where he might end up in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The highest projection he's gotten is the 11th pick (by No Ceilings). This hints at a possibility that the Chicago Bulls might select him, according to their mock draft. The lowest projection he's gotten is the 21st pick (by Yahoo! Sports and Tankathon). Both publications predict that the Toronto Raptors could draft him.

Anything can happen in the draft, and teams might snatch him early. According to ESPN, Edey might be selected in the 13th pick, which could be the Portland Trail Blazers. The Heat have the 17th pick, and The Ringer predicts they could use that pick to draft the center.

Edey has a ton of upside, but given that he spent more time in college over the other prospects, there might be some hesitation from teams. Still, he's a complete center who's ready to contribute.

