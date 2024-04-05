2024 Miami Heat playoff picture after loss vs Philadelphia 76ers (April 4): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Miami Heat fell 109-105 at home to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, hurting their chances of avoiding the play-in tournament.

The matchup was a game of runs, with both teams exchanging leads throughout the night. Miami fell behind by 16 points in the first quarter before rallying to take a 3-point lead in the second. However, Philly responded with a 20-1 run to retake a 16-point first-half lead.

The Heat made another comeback in the second half, building a 102-94 advantage with 6:28 remaining. However, they couldn't hold on down the stretch, as the Sixers closed the game on a 15-3 run to secure a four-point road victory.

Miami received a combined 42 points from point guard Terry Rozier and superstar forward Jimmy Butler. However, it wasn't enough to offset the elite performances of Philly stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.

Maxey tallied a game-high 37 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and five 3-pointers on 57.7% shooting. Meanwhile, Embiid added 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and three 3s on 44.0% shooting in his second game back from injury.

The Heat's loss snapped their three-game winning streak, putting them in danger of falling behind the Sixers, who won their third consecutive game.

On that note, here’s a snapshot of Miami's standing in the Eastern Conference playoff picture with six games remaining.

Miami Heat Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Thursday's loss to Philly, the Heat (42-34) dropped to seventh in the East. They only have a 0.5-game advantage over the eighth-seeded Sixers (42-35).

However, Miami isn't in danger of falling further than eighth, given its 6.0-game edge over the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls (36-40).

The Heat also still have a prime opportunity to secure a top-six seed and avoid the play-in. They trail the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (43-34) by just 0.5 games.

Meanwhile, they are 3.0 games behind the fourth and fifth-seeded Orlando Magic (45-31) and New York Knicks (45-31). So, they have an outside chance of obtaining a top-four seed.

Miami Heat Playoff Picture: Schedule

Fortunately for Miami, it has the league's eighth-easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .456.

Only two of the Heat's final six games come against above-.500 teams, including a key road matchup against Indiana on Sunday. Meanwhile, it has a favorable back-to-back home set against the shorthanded Toronto Raptors (23-53) to close the season. The Raptors have lost an NBA-leading 15 straight games.

So, the stage is set for Miami to end the year on a high note.

Miami Heat's remaining schedule

Miami Heat Playoff Picture: X-factor

The Heat have lacked consistent offensive production this season, ranking 21st in offensive rating (113.1). However, Rozier has been a bright spot lately, scoring 20-plus points in four straight games.

During that stretch, he is averaging a team-best 26.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 6.3 3-pointers per game on 50.7% shooting.

The Heat acquired the 30-year-old from the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the trade deadline to give them a much-needed offensive boost.

So, if Rozier can keep up his hot play to close the season, it should bode well for Miami's chances of securing a top-six finish.

