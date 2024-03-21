2024 Miami Heat’s playoff picture following massive win vs Cleveland Cavaliers (March 20): Updated standings, schedule and more 

The Miami Heat secured a pivotal 107-104 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, enhancing their playoff chances amid the season’s stretch run.

The shorthanded Heat, who were without star center Bam Adebayo (back) were led by superstar forward Jimmy Butler. He recorded a game-high 30 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals and two 3-pointers on 57.9% shooting.

Meanwhile, the shorthanded Cavaliers, missing star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (nose), received a monster 25-point, 20-rebound double-double on 76.9% shooting from star center Jarrett Allen.

However, the game’s hero was Heat point guard Terry Rozier, who scored 11 fourth-quarter points, including two crucial late-game 3s to clinch the win. Rozier finished with 24 points and five 3s on 50.0% shooting.

Miami’s victory marked its third in its last four games following its four-game losing streak. Nonetheless, the 2023 Eastern Conference champions aren’t a lock to make the playoffs.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of where the Heat stand in the East playoff picture with 13 games remaining.

Miami Heat’s Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Wednesday’s victory over Cleveland, Miami (38-31) remains eighth in the East.

However, the Heat trail the seventh-seeded Indiana Pacers (39-31) and sixth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (38-30) by just 0.5 games. Securing a top-six seed would clinch them an automatic playoff berth, avoiding the play-in tournament.

Notably, the Sixers take on the Phoenix Suns (39-29) on the road Wednesday night, presenting an opportunity for Miami to move up if Philly loses. The Heat hold a 2-1 tiebreaker over the Sixers in their season series.

Additionally, Miami trails the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic (41-28) and fourth-seeded New York Knicks (41-27) by just 3.0 and 3.5 games, respectively. So, it still has an opportunity to finish in the East’s top half.

Fortunately for the Heat, they have a 4.0-game advantage over the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls (34-35) and a 7.5-game edge over the 10th-placed Atlanta Hawks (30-38). So, barring a late-season meltdown, the eighth seed should be their floor.

Updated Eastern Conference standings following Miami Heat’s massive win vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat’s Playoff Picture: Schedule

As for Miami’s rest-of-season outlook, it has the league’s 28th-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .469.

Only seven of the Heat’s remaining 13 games come against teams above .500, including two critical matchups against Philadelphia and Indiana. Meanwhile, nine of those 13 contests come at home.

Thus, the stage is set for them to finish the season strong.

Miami Heat’s Playoff Picture: X-factor

Despite Miami’s gritty win on Wednesday, the team could sorely use an offensive boost. Over their last eight games, the Heat rank just 24th in offensive rating (107.8). That figure would rank second-last for the season.

Some of their offensive struggles can be attributed to injuries, as they are missing several key players. Outside of Adebayo, sharpshooters Tyler Herro (foot) and Duncan Robinson (back) and veteran big man Kevin Love (heel) all missed Wednesday’s contest. Meanwhile, veteran wing Josh Richardson (shoulder) is out for the season.

While Adebayo and Robinson are considered day-to-day, Herro has been sidelined since Feb. 23 and Love has been out since Feb. 27. Additionally, Herro isn’t expected to be reevaluated until close to the end of the month.

So, the shorthanded Heat will have to find a way to generate more consistent offense outside of their top players. If not, they could fall short of the playoffs.

