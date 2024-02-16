2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest odds: Damian Lillard, Trae Young & other player's winning chances explored

Part of the upcoming festivities of All-Star Weekend is the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest, which features the best shooters of this season. Fans have their picks on who will go home with the trophy and bragging rights. Betting experts have also chosen who they think will win the contest on Saturday night.

The 3-point contest has become one of the most entertaining events during the weekend. With the game's evolution, fans find the event as entertaining as the Slam Dunk contest, which is the finale of the second night of All-Star festivities.

Experts have examined each participant and shared which player could come out on top. The betting experts' top choice to win is Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard. Lillard returns to defend his title after winning the previous year. He may be shooting 34.4% from 3-point range this season, but he's still an elite shooter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their second choice to win the event is Lillard's teammate, Malik Beasley. Beasley is shooting a career-high 44.9% from long range. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton comes in at three. Haliburton is shooting 40.0% while attempting 7.9 shots from outside the arc.

Here are the odds for the contestants:

Contestants Odds Damian Lillard +450 Malik Beasley +550 Tyrese Haliburton +550 Trae Young +600 Karl-Anthony Towns +600 Jalen Brunson +600 Lauri Markkanen +650 Donovan Mitchell +700

Expand Tweet

The event is set to be an entertaining battle of the shooters.

Another event that features a shooter's ability is the one-on-one battle between Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu. The duel between the two shooters will take place after the NBA All-Star 3-point contest and before the Slam Dunk contest.

Also read: What is NBA All-Star 3-point contest record? Details of player, event and more

Who are the snubs for the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest?

In an era where players can shoot highly efficiently, there is a tendency that some players' skills will be ignored. This season is no different as there are players who were snubbed to appear at the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

Here are some of them.

The Phoenix Suns have two players who were snubbed: Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen. Durant has played well this season, shooting 44.3% on 5.1 attempts. Allen, on the other hand, is considered the biggest snub of this year. Playing with the Suns' Big Three has elevated his game as he's making 48.2% of his 3-pointers. Allen had one game where he hit a career-high nine 3-pointers.

The Pacers also have another player who could've competed alongside Haliburton. Aaron Nesmith has been on a tear from long range all year, shooting 45.2% from deep.

Also read: NBA All-Star Saturday 2023: Who won the NBA All-Star 3-point contest, slam dunk contest, and skills challenge?