2024 NBA All-Star Game Eastern Conference Starting Lineup and Depth Chart | February 18

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will finally happen on Sunday when the Eastern Conference takes on the Western Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, the top vote-getters for the said event, will lead the East and West teams, respectively. The league is hoping that the old East vs. West format, which has not been used since 2017, will add more excitement and entertainment.

The biggest name that will not be on the court in the said event will be Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP, who is recovering from a knee injury, has been replaced in the lineup by Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes. Embiid’s spot in the starting lineup will be taken up by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Julius Randle will be another star player that will be on the sidelines on Sunday. The versatile New York Knicks forward has been replaced by the smooth-shooting Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. Doc Rivers, who will coach the East in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, will be hoping they can pull off the victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The matchup between the East and West will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the Indiana Pacers. With Tyrese Haliburton starting, the crowd is expected to be mostly rooting for the East.

The Eastern Conference All-Stars Injury Report

Joel Embiid suffered an injury on Jan. 30 when the Golden State Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga landed on his knee. 76ers coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game that it wasn’t the same knee problem that “The Process” had been dealing with the previous three games.

On Feb. 6, the Sixers announced that the reigning MVP underwent a successful left meniscus procedure and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. There is a chance that he might even be out for the rest of the season if his body does not respond to the rehab as expected.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be without one of its brightest stars on Sunday.

Julius Randle is another injury casualty who will have to cheer the Eastern Conference from the sidelines. “Don Julio” dislocated his right shoulder against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27. The New York Knicks announced that he will likely be re-evaluated after the All-Star weekend.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid Out Knee surgery recovery Julius Randle Out Dislocated shoulder

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game Eastern Conference Starting lineup and depth chart

The Eastern Conference starting All-Stars’ starting lineup:

The East All-Star starters were voted by the fans (50%), some members of the media (25%) and the players (25%). In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum ranked 1-3 for the frontline. As mentioned, Bam Adebayo will man the paint without the injured Embiid.

Expand Tweet

The East backcourt top vote-getters were Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard. Haliburton made complete sense as the Indiana Pacers are the host. Lillard was pushed to the edge by Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson but eventually came out on top. The aforesaid players will make up the first five of the Eastern Conference for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Player Position Jayson Tatum PF Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Bam Adebayo C Tyrese Haliburton PG Damian Lillard PG

The Eastern Conference depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PF Jayson Tatum Scottie Barnes PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Paolo Banchero C Bam Adebayo PG Tyrese Haliburton Donovan Mitchell Jaylen Brown PG Damian Lillard Jalen Brunson Tyrese Maxey Trae Young

Expand Tweet

As the East is heavy on guards and only one natural center in Adebayo, Doc Rivers will have to ask some of them to play out of position. Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell could be asked to play the small forward spots for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.