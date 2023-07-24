2024 NBA All-Star Game tickets: How to buy, price, and more

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is slated to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, this coming February 18. All NBA fans dreamt of watching their favorite NBA stars go against each other, but what would it cost for the NBA experience?

According to Viagogo.com, the cheapest 2024 NBA All-Star Game ticket that you can find is priced at $1,300. You will be seated at the upper level and behind the basket.

If you want to be placed in the upper-level middle area, the price of the ticket goes up to $2,000, and it can be as high as $4,300 the more you are placed at the center.

Going down the lower box area, the price shoots up to $6,200. A little further down at the sideline, where probably the best action will be, the ticket price is already at $7,700.

The most expensive ticket that you can find for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game is $11,500, and you will be behind the players' bench with a prime chance of scoring a picture during practice.

2024 NBA All-Star Game Tickets and a few more perks

For those who want to watch the game and have close encounters with some NBA legends and players, NBA Experiences has some options for you.

The most expensive that you can find is priced around $20,000. Prices may vary depending on the seat you chose for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, but you can definitely enjoy additional perks.

SportsTravel @SportsTravel pic.twitter.com/3TFHUnAhZf The @NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee has announced that State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be held at @LucasOilStadium on February 17 ahead of the All-Star Game at @GainbridgeFH. The Host Committee will purchase and distribute 2,400 tickets free of charge to local partners,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Above the 2023 NBA All-Star Game ticket, you will get the chance to have a VIP lunch with an NBA legend, a shootaround with an NBA legend, and VIP NBA Experiences after party.

Among the players that participated in the exclusive Meet & Greet and VIP lunch in the past were Gary Payton and Dominique Wilkins.

You will also have access to the NBA EXP Lounge with free food, an open bar, and interactive games.

A daytime pass at the NBA Champions Club is also part of the package where you can have exclusive access to NBA legend appearances, interactive games, premium beverages, and snacks.

Is it time to break the bank to fulfill a lifelong NBA fan experience? The choices are now up to you.

