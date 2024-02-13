2024 NBA All-Star Game TV line up: Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green and Carmelo Anthony to join TNT’s alternate broadcast team

This year, the NBA All-Star Game will have more viewing options than ever before. Reports have already begun to emerge about the upcoming TV lineup, including the broadcasting debut of one of the league's top young superstars.

Both the NBA All-Star game and Saturday night's festivities will have an alternative broadcast for viewers to tune in to. These will feature a fresh new panel of broadcasting teams consisting of current and former players.

One of the biggest names getting in on this alternative broadcast is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. He will be an analyst for the three-point competition, an event he competed in last year. Tatum is also expected to be an analyst for the three-point shootout between Steph Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.

Alongside Tatum will be former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. TNT broadcaster Adam Lefkoe will help lead this cast of players.

As for the All-Star game itself, that will also have a different broadcast for fans to watch. Calling the matchup of elite talents is the duo of Charles Barkley and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Longtime sixth man Jamal Crawford will also be part of this team as a sideline reporter.

TV executive speaks on pairing Draymond Green and Charles Barkley for NBA All-Star game

Among the most notable decisions of this alternative broadcast for the NBA All-Star game is Draymond Green and Charles Barkley. Both are extremely opinionated people, which should lead to some interesting conversations during Sunday's event.

While speaking with The Athletic, TNT executive Craig Barry spoke on the decision to pair these two together. He feels Green and Barkley have good chemistry together and this is something fans want to see more of.

"There was a lot of dialog and fun and provocative debate. It's something that we think fans potenitally want to see more of so we thought this was an opportunity to sit them down next to each oter and essentially watch the game together," Barry said.

Even though his career is still going on, Green has started to create a path for himself in the broadcasting world. Along with his podcast "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors forward has made multiple appearances on TNT.

For those looking to into the NBA All-Star game and Saturday night events, they each begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The alternative broadcasts will be televised on TruTV and can also be streamed on Max.

