2024 NBA Regular Season Finale Injury Report: Luka Doncic rests, LeBron James status, and more

The final day of the 2023-24 NBA regular season has arrived, with fans eager to see how each matchup plays out. While some teams have games that have no bearing on the postseason picture, there are still several clubs in must-win scenarios either due to steering clear from the play-in tournament or eyeing an advantageous spot entering the postseason.

Fans are expecting some of the most entertaining basketball games of the season due to the implications of the final slate of games for certain teams. Meanwhile, some teams are resting several players due to being content with their playoff status.

However, there are still some clubs that have green-lit their starters as available to ensure give themselves the best chance of securing a good postseason position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

Hawks vs. Pacers injury report: April 14

The Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers play at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. The Hawks (36-45) have secured the 10th spot, while the Pacers (46-35), Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers all have the same record, holding spots four through seven.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Nets vs. 76ers injury report: April 14

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-35) host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Brooklyn (32-49) has been eliminated from postseason contention but could make things interesting for the Sixers.

Charlotte Hornets vs, Cleveland Cavaliers

Hornets vs. Cavaliers injury report: April 14

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a long injury report but could still manage to secure a victory against the 13th-place Charlotte Hornets (20-61). Fans can expect a big game from Donovan Mitchell as he is slowly getting his rhythm back.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Bulls vs. Knicks injury report: April 14

Julius Randle remains the only player sidelined for the New York Knicks as they are eyeing the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls continue to be short-handed without sidelined players Lonzo Ball, Andre Drummond, Zach LaVine, Julian Phillips and Patrick Williams.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

Bucks vs. Magic injury report: April 14

The Orlando Magic will be without Wendell Carter Jr. against the Milwaukee Bucks as they try to secure the fifth seed in the East. The Bucks, on the other hand, remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo but are still looking to lock up the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat

Raptors vs. Heat injury report: April 14

It's been a challenging NBA season for the Miami Heat (45-36), but they are set to handle their business against the Toronto Raptors with numerous players out, from Scottie Barnes to Immanuel Quickley.

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Wizards vs. Celtics injury report: April 14

The Boston Celtics secured the first seed in the East and total home-court advantage in the NBA playoffs on April 3 with a 135-100 win over the OKC Thunder. So, they are resting their starting five, including veteran forward Al Horford, against the 14th-place Washington Wizards (15-66).

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder

Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder injury report: April 14

The OKC Thunder have a clean injury report, while the Dallas Mavericks will rest several of their players, including Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies injury report: April 14

In their final regular season game, the Denver Nuggets (56-25) are still looking to secure the first seed and home-court advantage in the Western Conference. They have the same record as the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the injury-riddled Grizzlies (27-54) are out of playoff contention.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs

Pistons vs. Spurs injury report: April 14

Both teams are out of playoff contention and will rest numerous players. This bodes well for 2023 No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama, who has run into some injury concerns throughout the season.

Houston Rockets vs. LA Clippers

Rockets vs. Clippers injury report: April 14

Being eliminated from playoff contention, the Houston Rockets (40-41) finished 11th in the West and will be without several starters. The LA Clippers (51-30) can lock up the fourth seed with a win despite being without star forward Kawhi Leonard.

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Lakers vs. Pelicans injury report: April 14

In one of the most interesting NBA matchups with its play-in implications, the LA Lakers (46-35) are trying to maintain in strong position for eighth in the Western Conference while the New Orleans Pelicans (49-32) hope to steer clear of the play-in tournament with a win. In the important game, LeBron James is listed as probable.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Suns vs Timberwolves Injury Report - April 14, 2024

If the Phoenix Suns (48-33) beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, they will be in prime position to move up to the sixth seed in the West. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (56-25) are eyeing to lock up the first seed as they have the same NBA record as the Denver Nuggets and the OKC Thunder.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Trail Blazers vs Kings Injury Report - April 14, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (45-36) have the same NBA record as the Golden State Warriors and will be playing the Portland Trail Blazers without Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, have listed Deandre Ayton and Scoot Henderson as questionable.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Jazz vs. Warriors injury report: April 14

Whether they win or lose, the Golden State Warriors (45-36) have secured 10th place in the West, but they are still looking to handle their business against the Utah Jazz (31-50), who are out of NBA playoff contention.

Which teams have clinched a spot in the NBA play-in tournament?

In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have clinched spots in the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are eligible for the play-in.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat have all secured NBA postseason positions.