2024 NBA Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend: Full list of players, date, time & more

The full list of participants for the NBA Rising Stars has been revealed and the rookies are headlining the event. The event will feature a mini-tournament comprising four teams and three games. The TNT crew will cover the event on Inside the NBA.

Just like the previous events, players who have excelled in the G-League will get to participate in the event. The event will have eleven rookies, ten sophomores and seven G-League stars. Fans are excited to see the young talent take over the league and put on a show in Indiana on Friday, Feb. 16.

Take a look at the table below to see the full list of participants.

Sophomores Rookies G-League Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards) Izan Almansa (G League Ignite) Dyson Daniels (New Orleans Pelicans) Keyonte George (Utah Jazz) Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite) Jalen Durant (Detroit Pistons) Jordan Hawkins (Detroit Pistons) Ron Holland (G League Ignite) Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons) Scoot Henderson (Portland Trail Blazers) Mac McClung (Osceola Magic) Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) Chet Holmgren (OKC Thunder) Tyler Smith (G League Ignite) Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat) Oscar Tshiebwe (Indiana Mad Ants) Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks) Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce) Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers) Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets) Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets) Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors) Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder) Cason Wallace (OKC Thunder) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

How will the 2024 NBA Rising Stars game work?

The 2024 NBA Rising Stars will have three teams, which follows the format used from the recent seasons. Three teams will have the chance to draft players from the 21-player pool that's comprised of rookies, sophomores and G-League standouts.

Hall of Famers Pau Gasol and Tamika Catchings will be joined by former NBA player Jalen Rose as coaches and select players from the Rising Stars Draft. German former basketball star Detlef Schrempf will be the coach of the G-League stars. Each of them will construct a seven-man team on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

There will be three games for the Panini Rising Stars and will reach a Final Target Score. Each game result will be made with a final field goal or free throw instead of waiting for the clock to end. The semis will have a Final Target Score of 40. The finals will have a lower Final Target Score of 25.

Team A will face Team B in the first game of the mini-tournament. Team C and Team D will be the second game, but will still fall under the category of the semifinals. The winners of the first and second games will be the teams that will play in the final round.

Coaches will get a chance to construct their team for the 2024 NBA Rising Stars. Last season, It was Team Pau that won the Rising Stars game and Gasol will have the chance to defend his position as a defending champion.

Team Pau took on Team Jason in the final round and was led by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. Alvarado had five points in the championship round. However, in the first semifinal game, the Pelicans guard led the team with 13 points, energizing the crowd. It was Jason Terry who coached the G-League team the previous year for the NBA Rising Stars game.

