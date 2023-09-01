2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds: Players, prediction & more

It might be too early to debate the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award as teams have yet to finalize their rosters for the 2023-2024 season, but there are already notable names to consider.

Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon won the award in 2023 after averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists to beat out Immanuel Quickley of the Knicks and Bobby Portis of the Bucks. He has a chance of making it back-to-back as Boston trimmed its guard rotation after trading away a starting guard in Marcus Smart.

Here are other names to watch out for the award this season:

Sixth Man of the Year candidates

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

Quickley, who finished second in last year's Sixth Man of the Year race, was a consistent sparkplug off the bench for the Knicks last season, averaging 14.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 3.4 apg in nearly 29 minutes per game.

Betting sites have him atop the race at between +700 and +800.

Chris Paul, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has in front of him a curious guard rotation with their recent acquisition of Chris Paul.

With Jordan Poole gone but mainstays Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson as sure starters, it will be interesting to see if Kerr goes small ball and starts Paul alongside the "Splash Brothers" and Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, or if he decides to use Paul off the bench.

DraftKings and Bet365 have Paul winning the Sixth Man of the Year award at +2200.

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat

Caleb Martin emerged as an off-the-bench stud for the gritty Miami Heat last season, averaging 9.6 ppg in the playoffs, where the eighth-seeded Heat reached the NBA Finals. He had three 20-point games against Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals, proving that he can be a viable offensive option.

Books have him between +1500 to +1600.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk was a crucial piece to the Sacramento Kings' journey to the playoffs last season. In 77 games, he averaged 13.5 ppg, 3.9 apg and 2.6 rpg in 22.3 minutes per game.

Books have the switchy, uber-athletic guard at +1000.

Norman Powell, LA Clippers

The LA Clippers were hindered by injury last season, but Norman Powell was top five on the team in games played with 60. In those games, he averaged the most points behind star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with 17.0 ppg and had the fourth-highest steals average with 0.8 spg.

While the Clippers are a potential James Harden landing spot, Powell has proved throughout his career that he can fit any type of role.

He is +900 to win the award in several books.

