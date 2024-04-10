2024 New Orleans Pelicans playoff picture after win over Portland Trail Blazers (April 9): Updated standings, schedule, and more 

The New Orleans Pelicans notched up a much-needed win on Tuesday to keep themselves in sixth-seed contention as the regular season inches to a close. They got the better of the Portland Trail Blazers, pipping them 110-100 to improve to 47-32.

It helped their case that the Phoenix Suns, hot on their trail lost to the LA Clippers. With three games left in the season, New Orleans will look at building on their two-game winning streak and cementing their playoff berth.

On Tuesday, it was a Trey Murphy III show as he led the Pels with a game-high 31 points. He also added eight rebounds and three assists to his tally. Veteran CJ McCollum was the second-highest scorer for the side with 29 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Zion Williamson also didn't miss out, adding 22 points and seven rebounds. For the Blazers, center Deandre Ayton had a double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Rookie Scoot Henderson put up a spirited 19 points with 15 dimes.

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Picture: Updated standings

The win sees the Pelicans take the sixth seed with a 47-32 record in a packed West. They trail the Dallas Mavericks (49-30) with the Suns (46-33) right behind in seventh place. The Pels are 5-5 in their last 10 games and with three games remaining in the regular season, they will look to consolidate the sixth place rather than risk heading into the Play-In.

New Orleans Pelicans Playoff Picture: Remaining games

Things look challenging for the New Orleans Pelicans as their last three games of the regular season are against three teams who might be their potential play-in opponents. The Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers are all in the race to take the seventh or the eighth seed, and New Orleans will be wary of how costly a loss would be if they go down to any of the three teams.

Here's a quick look at the dates of their remaining fixtures:

Date Opponent Venue Apr. 11 Sacramento Kings Golden 1 Center Apr. 12 Golden State Warriors Chase Center Apr. 14 LA Lakers Smoothie King Center

It doesn't help that they play the Kings and the Warriors in a back-to-back that might just affect the outcome of one of the games. Their final game will be against the Lakers at home. The good news for NOLA is winning all four of their games this season against Sacramento.

They played twice against Golden State and have split the result, while LA has beaten them 2-1 so far this series. Only time will tell if the Pelicans can make it three wins in a row.