2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoff picture after thrilling double overtime win against San Antonio Spurs (April 7): Updated standings, schedule and more

In a battle between two crippled teams, Tyrese Maxey refused to let the Philadelphia 76ers go home in defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. Philly finished its last game away from its adoring fans with a thrilling come-from-behind double overtime 133-126 win over Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs. Maxey dragged the road-weary 76ers to a crucial victory that immediately paid dividends for his team in the East totem pole.

Maxey scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and then scattered six more in the two extra periods to carry the visitors. The career-high 52-point night from the star point guard was barely enough to haul the 76ers to the finish line.

The Philadelphia 76ers are now seventh in the East

The win against the San Antonio Spurs improved the Philadelphia 76ers record to 44-35 and nudged them past the Miami Heat (43-35) in the East. Philly is also now just one game behind the Indiana Pacers (45-34) for the sixth spot and final guaranteed ticket to the playoffs. With three games left to be played in the “City of Brotherly Love,” the Sixers can sustain their strong finishing kick.

Sans Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton the 76ers managed to eke out a win they might not have any business winning. Maxey’s effort, despite playing less than 24 hours after beating the Memphis Grizzlies, was beyond what many expected. He just refused to quit and the 76ers moved up the standings almost because of his sheer competitiveness and will.

Philadelphia can run the table to finish the regular season

The Philadelphia 76ers are not finished yet. They could turn a five-game winning run into an even better streak as the regular season winds down. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers will host the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets this week.

Detroit and Brooklyn have nothing to play for except for pride so they may be right for picking. Orlando will go all-out for a win as it is battling a handful of teams for a top-four spot. Despite that, the 76ers will be favorites to beat the Magic if Embiid and Maxey aren't held out.

If the Philadelphia 76ers sustain their run and the Indiana Pacers falter, Embiid and co. might end up with the final playoff spot. If they finish 2-1, they will likely be relegated to the play-in tournament but will need to win just once for a postseason seat.