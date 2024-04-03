2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoff picture after win vs OKC Thunder (April 2): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a dramatic 109-105 home win over the shorthanded OKC Thunder on Tuesday, boosting their playoff chances.

The contest marked the return of Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid, who played his first game since Jan. 30. Embiid missed 29 consecutive contests after undergoing left knee meniscus surgery, with Philly going just 11-18 in his absence.

While the Sixers gained their top player, the Thunder lost theirs, as superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sat out due to a right quad injury. He was joined on the sidelines by rising star wing Jalen Williams (ankle), providing Philly with a prime opportunity to secure a much-needed victory.

Despite being shorthanded, OKC was in control most of the game, building a 13-point second-half lead. The Thunder also led 94-83 with 7:27 remaining, appearing poised for a massive upset amid their quest to secure the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

However, the Sixers stormed back, closing the contest on a 26-11 run to pull off a four-point victory.

Embiid came up big down the stretch, hitting a series of late-game free throws to clinch the win. He finished with 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals on 42.9% shooting. Meanwhile, his teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. tallied a game-high 25 points, six rebounds, two assists and four 3s on 50.0% shooting.

As for OKC, it was led by a 22-point performance from rookie big man Chet Holmgren.

Tuesday's victory marked the Sixers' second straight amid their hunt for a playoff spot. However, they remain in play-in positioning, making their rest-of-season schedule critical.

On that note, here’s a brief snapshot of Philly’s standing in the East playoff picture with six games remaining.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Tuesday's victory over OKC, the Sixers (41-35) remain eighth in the East. They trail the seventh-seeded Miami Heat (42-33) by 1.5 games and the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (43-33) by 2.0 games. So, they still have an opportunity to obtain a top-six seed and avoid the play-in.

However, Philly is 3.5 games behind the fifth-seeded New York Knicks (44-31), so it's unlikely it will finish higher than sixth.

Fortunately for the Sixers, they have a sizeable 5.0-game advantage over the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls (36-40). Thus, they aren't in danger of dropping below eighth.

Updated Eastern Conference standings following Philadelphia 76ers' win vs OKC Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: Schedule

As for Philly's rest-of-season outlook, it has the NBA’s easiest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of just .378.

Four of the Sixers' final six matchups come against below-.500 teams, including two matchups against the NBA's bottom three squads.

So, the stage is set for Philly to end the season on a high note.

Philadelphia 76ers' rest-of-season schedule

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: X-factor

While the Sixers still have an opportunity to gain ground in the standings over their remaining six games, Embiid's health should be their priority.

With the reigning MVP, Philly projects to be a legitimate playoff threat regardless of seeding. However, without him, it has played like a lottery team, going just 14-27 for the season.

So, if the Sixers take a cautious approach with Embiid to close the season, they should be in a good position come the postseason.

