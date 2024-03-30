2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoffs picture following loss vs Cleveland Cavaliers (March 29): Updated standings, schedule and more

The crippled Philadelphia 76ers threw the kitchen sink at the Cleveland Cavaliers but still suffered a heartbreaking 117-114 loss on Friday. Kyle Lowry, who had his best game in a Philly uniform, tried to lead the team together with Tyrese Maxey but couldn’t get it done. The defeat was their third in succession but kept them eighth in the wild and wooly Eastern Conference standings.

Without Joel Embiid, Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton, the 76ers have competitively battled in their games. Overcoming the said disadvantage, though, has largely been futile as they have steadily slipped down the standings. Philadelphia’s next eight games will determine how many wins they need in the play-in tournament to punch a ticket to the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Philadelphia 76ers need to finish 5-3 or better

The 76ers (39-35) need to finish the regular season 5-3 or better to keep the eighth spot in the East. If they finish 4-4 while the Chicago Bulls (35-39) run the table, they drop to ninth. They will have to win twice in the play-in tournament to advance to the next round if that scenario happens.

The Atlanta Hawks (34-39) also have a shot at overtaking Philadelphia but will also have to sweep their remaining games. Doing that without Trae Young will be next to impossible and Atlanta’s schedule still includes games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago’s remaining games aren’t as tough but they’re also nothing to laugh about. Lying ahead of the Bulls are the Timberwolves, the New York Knicks twice and the Orlando Magic. The Windy City outfit will be underdogs in those games.

The Philadelphi 76ers have one foot inside the eighth spot but they will have to play well to finish 5-3 or better. They have to finish that record and let the Bulls and Hawks try and sweep the table. More than likely, they end up holding to the same rung in the ladder they are desperately clinging to.

Joel Embiid could return to help the Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse told the media before the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers that Joel Embiid had been cleared to travel with his teammates. The reigning MVP has reportedly joined a few light practices and could return before the regular season ends.

If Embiid is reactivated, Philly’s chance of retaining the 8th spot unquestionably improves. Even if he will be playing under load management, he is such a difference maker for Nurse’s team.

The Philadelphia 76ers just want to make the playoffs in any way possible. It will be much easier for them to accomplish that goal if they need to win just once in the play-in tournament.