2024 Philadelphia 76ers Playoffs Picture after win vs Miami Heat (April 4): Updated on standings, schedule and more

The Philadelphia 76ers' surge continued as they recorded their third win in a row after getting past the Miami Heat 109-105 on Thursday at the Kaseya Center. The return of Joel Embiid in the team's previous game against the OKC Thunder gave them the much-needed firepower and the big picked up from where he left off, propping up 29 points in 33 minutes. The win sees them improve to 42-35 and tie with the seventh-placed Miami as the NBA 2023-24 regular season inches to a close.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with a double-double. The guard notched up 37 points and 11 assists along with nine rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. dished out 18 points and eight rebounds to help Philadelphia edge the Heat. Terry Rozier (22 points) and Jimmy Butler (20 points) kept Miami in the contest, but it wasn't enough to see them through.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoffs Picture: Playoffs picture

The win sees the Philadelphia 76ers sit in eighth place with a 42-35 record and tie with Miami for the wins. They trail the side with one extra loss and are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Heat are placed above thanks to their better conference record and the 76ers will need to prop up more wins and hope a few results go their way if they intend to finish seventh or higher.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoffs Picture: Remaining schedule

The Sixers have five games left in the regular season and could continue to ride on the momentum they have on their side. Here's a quick look at the remaining schedule.

Date Opponent Venue Apr. 6 Memphis Grizzlies FedEx Forum Apr. 7 San Antonio Spurs Frost Bank Center Apr. 9 Detroit Pistons Wells Fargo Center Apr. 12 Orlando Magic Wells Fargo Center Apr. 14 Brooklyn Nets Wells Fargo Center

The 76ers hit the road for a two-game West Coast trip. They play the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs — two teams well out of playoff contention in back-to-back games. The final three games will be at home as they host the Detroit Pistons, followed by matchups against the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets (who are out of the postseason reckoning as well). All of their games look winnable considering that they are getting healthier and peaking at the right moment to make the final push.

Philly will be keen on winning at least four of their remaining five games as it gives them a chance to get past the 45-win mark this season. If the play-in tournament was today, they would be part of it along with the Heat, Chicago Bulls, and the Atlanta Hawks.

The major boost is the return of reigning MVP Joel Embiid and his chemistry with Tyrese Maxey that was seen in the skirmish against the Heat. Only time will tell if the Philadelphia 76ers can secure a playoff berth, and make a deeper run.