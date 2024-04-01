2024 Philadelphia 76ers playoffs picture after win vs Toronto Raptors (March 31): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Tyrese Maxey-less Philadelphia 76ers broke out of their three-game losing streak and toppled the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, 135-120. Led by Kelly Oubre, the 76ers dealt Toronto its 13th straight loss.

Oubre sizzled with a season-high 32 points and was a game-high plus-25. Cam Payne, starting in place of Maxey, contributed 24 points to the victory.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Lowry recorded 11 points and 10 assists against his former team.

The win was crucial for the 76ers, who have struggled since losing Joel Embiid to injury. After starting the season 26-8, they have gone 11-18 without Embiid.

On the other side, the RJ Barrett-less Raptors were led by Gary Trent Jr., who scored 23 points. Toronto's entire starting lineup scored in double digits, with Jordan Nwora adding 19 points off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: Team Standings

Currently sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers (40-35) have secured a postseason berth. However, they are two games behind the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers (42-33), who are currently in position to avoid the Play-In Tournament, and one game behind the seventh-seeded Miami Heat (41-33).

If the standings remain unchanged, the 76ers would face the Heat in the Play-In Tournament. Philadelphia has a 1-2 record against Miami this season.

In the event of a loss in the first Play-In game, the 76ers would then face either the Atlanta Hawks or the Chicago Bulls.

Philadelphia holds a 2-2 record against the Hawks this season, including a 1-1 record in games played without Embiid. Against the Bulls, the 76ers are 1-2, with all games occurring before Embiid's injury.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: Schedule

The Philadelphia 76ers have the second-easiest schedule, according to Tankathon, with only three of their next seven games against playoff opponents: the OKC Thunder, Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

They will also face already-eliminated teams in the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. If the 76ers win all games against these opponents, they have a chance to catch up with the Indiana Pacers, who also have a favorable schedule with four of their last seven games against already-eliminated teams.

The Miami Heat could also be overtaken, as five of their next eight games are against teams contending for playoff positions.

Philadelphia 76ers Playoff Picture: Momentum needed

Heading into tonight's game, the 76ers have lost five of their last six games. Without Embiid, they need to build momentum to clinch a playoff spot or at least be competitive in the Play-In Tournament.

Fortunately, five of their last six games are against already-eliminated teams. They should use these games as a momentum builder for the postseason.