2024 Phoenix Suns NBA playoff picture after win over LA Clippers (April 10): Updated standings, schedule and more

The Phoenix Suns got revenge against the LA Clippers on Wednesday, rallying for a 124-108 road win. With its victory, Phoenix took another step toward avoiding the play-in tournament.

The Suns entered the evening coming off an embarrassing 105-92 home loss to LA the night before, in which they trailed by as many as 37 points.

While they redeemed themselves, they did so against an undermanned Clippers squad that was without stars Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (knee) and James Harden (foot). Starting center Ivica Zubac (ankle) and sixth man Russell Westbrook (hand) were also sidelined for LA.

Nonetheless, Phoenix fell behind by eight points early in the game and trailed 106-101 with 7:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, it came alive after that, finishing on a 23-2 run to secure a crucial 16-point road victory.

The Suns were led by superstar guard Devin Booker's game-high-tying 37-point performance with four assists and five 3-pointers on 54.2% shooting. Meanwhile, his co-stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal combined for 50 points.

As for the Clippers, they were led by guard Bones Hyland, who stepped up for his shorthanded squad, tying Booker with a game-high 37 points. Hyland added four rebounds, nine assists, three steals and six 3s, shooting 51.7%.

Phoenix's victory snapped its two-game losing streak. Despite their recent slip-ups, the Suns have won four of their last six games, keeping them within striking distance of a top-six seed.

On that note, here’s a snapshot of the Phoenix Suns' standing in the Western Conference playoff picture with two games remaining.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: Standings

Following Wednesday's win over LA, the Suns (47-33) remain seventh in the West. However, they trail the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (47-32) by just 0.5 games. Meanwhile, they own the tiebreaker over New Orleans after winning their season series 2-1. So, they just need to tie the Pelicans to secure a top-six finish.

However, Phoenix only has a 1.5-game lead over the eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings (45-34). So, it could still slip in the standings.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: Schedule

Unfortunately for the Suns, they close the season with road matchups against two of the West's top-eight teams.

They take on the Kings on Friday, followed by a showdown against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25) on Sunday. While Sacramento is competing for a playoff spot, Minnesota is jostling for better seeding in the West's top half.

So, Phoenix faces a tough pathway to avoiding the play-in.

Phoenix Suns Playoff Picture: X-factor

Beal came up big for the Suns on Wednesday, tallying 26 points. However, that marked only his second time topping 20 points in his last 12 outings. During that stretch, the three-time All-Star is averaging just 14.5 points per game.

Considering Phoenix's lack of depth, it will likely need more consistent scoring production from Beal if it hopes to be a legitimate playoff threat.

