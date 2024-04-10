Jusuf Nurkic 2024 NBA Playoff Scouting Report: Dissecting Phoenix Suns center’s impact and minutes

Many were perplexed when the Phoenix Suns acquired center Jusuf Nurkic from the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the season. Questions arose surrounding Nurkic's defense and durability. However, the "Bosnian Beast" has since proved most of his doubters wrong, serving as one of the Suns' most reliable players.

While Nurkic sat out Tuesday's 105-92 home loss to the LA Clippers, his absence marked only his sixth of the season. His 73 games played thus far marks his most since the 2017-18 season with the Blazers (79) and the second-most of his 10-year career.

Phoenix (46-33, seventh in the Western Conference) has depended heavily on the veteran big man, going 45-28 with him in the lineup and just 1-5 without him. So, if the Suns advance to the playoffs, he projects to be a big part of their game plan.

On that note, here's a brief scouting report on Jusuf Nurkic ahead of the postseason.

Jusuf Nurkic 2024 regular-season stats

Through 73 games with Phoenix, all of which have been starts, Nurkic's stats are as follows:

GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% 73 27.3 11.1 11.0 3.8 1.0 1.0 2.3 0.3 50.7 24.7 63.8

Jusuf Nurkic playoff stats

Nurkic has made four career playoff appearances, all with Portland. Through 16 playoff games, all starts, Nurkic's averages are as follows:

GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% 16 27.8 12.4 9.8 2.6 1.0 0.9 2.1 0.3 48.7 23.5 76.3

Jusuf Nurkic strengths and weaknesses

One of Nurkic's main strengths is his rebounding, as he takes full advantage of his size (7-foot, 290 pounds). He ranks seventh in the NBA in rebounds per game (11.0) despite only playing 27.3 minutes a night. Meanwhile, he leads the league in box outs per game (3.4) and total box outs (246).

Additionally, Nurkic has fit seamlessly into Phoenix's offense due to his elite screening and quick reads for a big man. He ranks fourth in the league in screen assists per game (4.4) and total screen assists (321).

Furthermore, the 29-year-old is tied for fourth among centers in assists per game (3.8). He has the ability to playmake out of the post and push the ball up the court in transition, valuable skills for a center.

Nurkic's high-IQ offensive play has regularly helped set up the Suns' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for easy baskets.

While Nurkic struggled with his touch around the rim early in the season, he has since rounded into form. However, his offensive game remains limited outside the paint. He is only shooting 35.7% from the midrange and 24.7% from deep.

Moreover, despite his ability to take advantage of mismatches and draw fouls around the basket, Nurkic has been a sub-par free-throw shooter (63.8%).

As for his defense, which was a point of concern entering the season, the big man still lacks mobility, making him a target at times. He particularly struggles against quicker more explosive matchups.

Nonetheless, Nurkic puts in effort on the defensive end, and the Suns have been better defensively with him on the floor. He is holding opponents to 47.4% shooting, 2.6% below their average. Meanwhile, the Suns' defensive rating is 111.5 with him on the floor and 113.8 when he sits.

Overall, Nurkic's consistent production has helped Phoenix remain competitive in the West playoff race despite dealing with injuries and a lack of depth. It has also allowed him to lead the team in total plus-minus (+368).

Jusuf Nurkic 2024 playoff outlook (impact, role and minutes)

If Phoenix makes the playoffs, Nurkic should continue providing the Suns with physicality, toughness, rebounding and playmaking. However, he will likely keep receiving under 30 mpg due to his defensive limitations.

Nurkic should see extended run against teams with traditional big men that he can match up against in the post. But if teams play small, he could be played off the court.

It remains to be seen if Nurkic's positive regular-season impact will translate to the postseason. If it does, the Suns possess the talent to potentially challenge one of the West's top seeds.

