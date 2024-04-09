Jusuf Nurkic likes viral tweet trolling Draymond Green over Caitlin Clark hypothetically playing in NBA

Late last month, a tweet surrounding Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green’s erratic on-court behavior went viral on X/Twitter. On Monday, it was revealed that Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, one of Green's primary adversaries, seemingly trolled the four-time All-Star by liking the tweet.

@HoopMixOnly initially questioned what was stopping Iowa Hawkeyes college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark from playing in the NBA. Clark recently took the basketball world by storm with her sensational play during the Hawkeyes' run to the 2024 NCAA women's basketball tournament championship.

X user @celiinamontoya simply responded "Draymond Green," implying that the 34-year-old's physicality and unpredictable behavior would be too much for Clark to handle.

On Monday, X user @CGBBURNER pointed out that the viral tweet features among Nurkic's liked tweets, bringing further attention to the debate.

Green and Nurkic have feuded since Golden State's 119-116 road loss to Phoenix on Dec. 12. During the contest, Green was ejected for striking the Suns big man in the face, later earning an indefinite suspension.

The four-time NBA champion's suspension, which marked his second of the season, lasted 12 games before the NBA reinstated him on Jan. 6.

During their Feb. 10 rematch, the two went at it again, exchanging "too small" gestures while slapping the court.

After the Warriors secured a last-second 113-112 home win, Nurkic called out Green for his continued demonstrative behavior. He added that the former Defensive Player of the Year should be barred from the league.

"It's sad. He didn't learn anything," Nurkic said. "Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He [doesn't] deserve a chance."

However, according to Green, Nurkic unsuccessfully "tried to get in [his] head.”

Given his recent X activity, Nurkic has seemingly doubled down on his stance that Green is a threat to the NBA.

Draymond Green called Jusuf Nurkic a "300-pound softy"

Three days after Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic's last matchup, the Warriors star continued their feud on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." Green questioned Nurkic's motives for his postgame comments, suggesting it could be related to the Bosnian's lack of skill.

"What in that game that happened with me would make you say something like that, other than getting embarrassed because you're just not good enough?" Green said. "You're not good enough offensively."

Nurkic promptly fired back on X, noting that Green's podcasting would make him "late for [his] therapy session."

The Warriors star then called Nurkic a "300-pound softy."

Given Green and Nurkic's extended back-and-forth, it doesn't appear their beef will end anytime soon. However, with the Warriors and Suns having concluded their four-game season series, barring a playoff matchup, they won't square off again until next season.

