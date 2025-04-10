2025 Denver Nuggets playoff scenario after big win vs Kings: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 9)

The Denver Nuggets won their first game since the shocking firing of coach Michael Malone a week before the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Nuggets defeated the Sacramento Kings 124-116 at the Golden 1 Center to snap their four-game losing streak.
Nikola Jokic had another triple-double, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Christian Braun contributed 25 points and four rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon each scored 21 points. The Nuggets were still without Jamal Murray, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Let's look at the latest playoff scenario in the Western Conference, featuring the 48-32 Nuggets team.
Denver Nuggets Playoff Scenario: Updated Standings
With their win on Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets improved to 48-32 and are back in the fourth spot in the West standings. The Nuggets are lagging behind the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and LA Lakers. They have the same record as the LA Clippers, but they own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Nuggets were in jeopardy of falling to the play-in spots before their big victory. The Golden State Warriors blew their chance and are now seventh, while the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to clash on Thursday, and the result has implications for the final seeding.
With the Phoenix Suns' loss to the OKC Thunder, they have been officially eliminated from play-in contention. The final teams are set, but the seedings are not going to be finalized until the last day of the regular season.
Denver Nuggets Playoff Scenario: Remaining Schedule
The Nuggets have two games left in the regular season on April 11 against the Grizzlies at the Ball Arena and April 13 versus the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. If they win these final two contests, they would secure the fourth seed and homecourt advantage for the postseason.
Denver and Memphis have split their season series, so the winner of their final matchup will earn the tiebreaker. If they end up having the same record, the winner will have a higher seed.
On the other hand, the Nuggets and Rockets also have one win each over the other this season. Denver just needs to win this game to have a shot at homecourt advantage. The good news for the Nuggets is the possibility of Houston resting their starters in the final contest of the regular season.
Denver Nuggets Playoff Scenario: Potential First Round Matchup
If the playoffs started today, the Denver Nuggets are going to face the LA Clippers in the first round. The two teams have an identical record, but the Nuggets own the tiebreaker despite being 2-2 in the season series.
Denver has a better conference record, which is one of the criteria for tiebreakers. However, the Clippers are a dangerous team with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. Ivica Zubac also has the body to make things hard for Nikola Jokic in the paint.
Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.