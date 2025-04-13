2025 Denver Nuggets playoffs scenario after win vs Rockets: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 13)

The Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 126- 111 on Sunday to end their 2024-25 NBA season with 50 wins. Nikola Jokic - 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists - pioneered the Nuggets to a top-four finish in the Western Conference.
Before the Nuggets vs. Rockets game, Denver was 49-32, riding a two-game win streak. In Sunday's victory, five other players - in addition to three-time MVP Jokic - also scored in double digits.
The starting lineup scored more than 10 points and Russell Westbrook came off the bench with 17 points. Westbrook shot 55.6 percent from the field.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 19 points on 66.7% shooting, with seven rebounds and two blocks against the Rockets.
Houston didn't let its players spend much time on the floor. The starting five - Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, and Alepren Sengun - spent less than 30 minutes on the floor.
Van Vleet spent most of his time on the court, playing for 27 minutes.
Denver Nuggets Playoff Scenario: Updated standings
The Denver Nuggets (50-32) finish the regular season fourth, securing a playoff spot. The Houston victory placed the Nuggets in the postseason as the fourth seed in the West and a first-round home-court advantage over the LA Clippers - who sealed their playoff spot with a 124-119 Golden State Warriors win thanks to James Harden (39 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists) and two-way star Kawhi Leonard (33 points on 65 percent shooting from the field).
The team's record this season is final, having finished their 82nd game.
Denver Nuggets Playoff Scenario: Remaining schedule
The Denver Nuggets have enough time to rest after winning the final game of their season. They will be in action during the playoffs next, which won't start until the Play-In Tournament ends. The tournament will decide the seventh and the eighth seeds in the playoffs.
For the West, the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks will battle it out for the Play-In.
The tournament will take place from Tuesday to Friday, following which the NBA playoffs will tip off on Saturday.
