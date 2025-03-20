2025 Houston Rockets playoff picture after close win vs Orlando Magic (Mar. 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Houston Rockets continue to go strong. They just won their 45th game of the season and their eighth game in a row.

They beat the Orlando Magic 116-108, powered by Jalen Green's 26-point explosion. Alperen Sengun also chimed in with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet rounded up things with a 19-point performance.

With that big win, Ime Udoka's team now has the second-best record in the West. They're 20 games above. 500, but looking at their remaining schedule and the standings, they're still not in the clear.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Updated standings

With just 12 games left in the regular season, the Rockets are 45-25. They've also won eight of their last 10 games to climb to the second spot in the West. While catching the OKC Thunder at the top might be out of the question, they're peaking at the right time.

Nevertheless, they can't rest on their laurels. The LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies could all take them down. They could still finish the season as low as No. 6.

If the season ended today, they would face the winner of the Play-In Tournament game between the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

The Rockets have won eight games in a row. Now, they will stay on the road in Florida to face the Miami Heat (29-40) before heading back home for a two-game stretch with the Denver Nuggets (44-26) and Atlanta Hawks (33-36).

They will follow the home stand with three road games with the Utah Jazz (16-54), Phoenix Suns (33-37) and LA Lakers (43-25). Then, they will return to Houston for a rematch with the Jazz and a crucial matchup with the OKC Thunder (57-12).

Then, they will close out the season with three road games at the Golden State Warriors (49-20), LA Clippers (39-30) and LA Lakers before their season finale at home vs. the Nuggets.

Most of their remaining games will be against playoff teams, so they must stay sharp and ride this momentum in the final stretch of the regular season.

