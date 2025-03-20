  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • 2025 Houston Rockets playoff picture after close win vs Orlando Magic (Mar. 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

2025 Houston Rockets playoff picture after close win vs Orlando Magic (Mar. 20): Updated standings, schedule and more

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Mar 20, 2025 17:34 GMT
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
The Houston Rockets keep dominating - Source: Imagn

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Houston Rockets continue to go strong. They just won their 45th game of the season and their eighth game in a row.

Ad

They beat the Orlando Magic 116-108, powered by Jalen Green's 26-point explosion. Alperen Sengun also chimed in with 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet rounded up things with a 19-point performance.

With that big win, Ime Udoka's team now has the second-best record in the West. They're 20 games above. 500, but looking at their remaining schedule and the standings, they're still not in the clear.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Updated standings

With just 12 games left in the regular season, the Rockets are 45-25. They've also won eight of their last 10 games to climb to the second spot in the West. While catching the OKC Thunder at the top might be out of the question, they're peaking at the right time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nevertheless, they can't rest on their laurels. The LA Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies could all take them down. They could still finish the season as low as No. 6.

If the season ended today, they would face the winner of the Play-In Tournament game between the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Houston Rockets playoffs picture: Remaining schedule

The Rockets have won eight games in a row. Now, they will stay on the road in Florida to face the Miami Heat (29-40) before heading back home for a two-game stretch with the Denver Nuggets (44-26) and Atlanta Hawks (33-36).

Ad

They will follow the home stand with three road games with the Utah Jazz (16-54), Phoenix Suns (33-37) and LA Lakers (43-25). Then, they will return to Houston for a rematch with the Jazz and a crucial matchup with the OKC Thunder (57-12).

Then, they will close out the season with three road games at the Golden State Warriors (49-20), LA Clippers (39-30) and LA Lakers before their season finale at home vs. the Nuggets.

Most of their remaining games will be against playoff teams, so they must stay sharp and ride this momentum in the final stretch of the regular season.

Rockets Fan? Check out the latest Houston Rockets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी