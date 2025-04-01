2025 LA Lakers playoff scenario after clutch win vs Rockets: Updated standings, schedule and more (March 31)

The LA Lakers held on for a 104-98 home victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday, gaining critical ground in the Western Conference standings. The win put the veteran-heavy squad in a prime position to lock up a top-four playoff seed.

LA's superstar duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James had a relatively quiet night offensively, combining for just 36 points. Nevertheless, James came up clutch defensively, blocking Rockets star center Alperen Sengun in the post with his team leading 102-98 in the contest's closing seconds.

James' block helped the Lakers close out the back-and-forth affair, in which neither team led by double figures.

LA's role players Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent tied Doncic with a game-high 20 points apiece. That marked Finney-Smith's highest point total through 37 appearances with the team.

Meanwhile, wing Amen Thompson was the lone player to reach 20 points for Houston, which struggled to generate consistent offense.

With their victory, the Lakers kickstarted a two-game winning streak. They also capped off March with a winning record (9-8) despite their challenging schedule.

LA Lakers Playoff Scenario: Updated standings

Monday's win strengthened the Lakers' hold on the West's fourth seed (46-29) with seven outings to go. They sit two games ahead of the fifth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (44-31), whom they are projected to face in the playoffs' first round.

Meanwhile, they are only two and a half games behind the second-seeded Rockets (49-27) and one game behind the third-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-28). So, a top-two finish is still within reach if they finish the campaign strong.

On the other hand, LA holds a three-game lead over the seventh and eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) and LA Clippers (43-32). Thus, a late-season slide could result in an unwanted play-in appearance.

LA Lakers Playoff Scenario: Remaining schedule

The Lakers face a daunting stretch to close the season. They have the NBA's third-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .586.

Four of their final seven contests come against winning teams. This includes a clash against the Golden State Warriors (43-31), two against the league-best OKC Thunder (63-12) and a rematch against Houston (49-27).

LA will look to extend its winning streak to three games on Thursday when it hosts the Warriors in a high-stakes tilt for both sides.

