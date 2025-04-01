2025 Memphis Grizzlies playoff scenario after loss vs Celtics: Updated standings, schedule and more (Mar. 31)

The Memphis Grizzlies' late-season woes continued on Monday as they fell 117-103 to the Boston Celtics. The 14-point home defeat pushed the sliding Western Conference postseason aspirant closer to the verge of play-in territory.

Celtics veteran center Al Horford recorded a season-high 26 points, eight rebounds, and six 3-pointers, shooting 50.0%. Meanwhile, his superstar teammate Jayson Tatum added 25 points and 14 rebounds as Boston overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to pull away from Memphis late.

While the Celtics extended their Eastern Conference-best winning streak to nine games, the Grizzlies dropped their third straight outing and sixth in seven tries. This includes falling to 0-2 under interim coach Tuomas Iisalo.

They came up short against Boston despite three of their players tallying 20-plus points, led by star point guard Ja Morant's game-high-tying 26-point performance.

With Memphis' latest letdown, it appears in grave danger of falling into a play-in spot after occupying a top-six seed for most of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Picture: Updated standings

Despite enduring a three-game slide, the Grizzlies (44-31) remain fifth in the West with seven outings remaining. They trail the fourth-seeded LA Lakers (45-29), whom they're currently slated to face in the playoffs' first round, by 1.5 games.

However, the Lakers are engaged in a Monday night home battle against the second-seeded Houston Rockets (49-26) that will shift their record.

Additionally, Memphis trails the third-seeded Denver Nuggets (47-28) by three games, giving it an outside shot at a top-three finish.

On the flip side, the team could fall as low as eighth. It leads the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors (43-31) by just half a game. Similarly, it only holds a one-game advantage over the seventh and eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32) and LA Clippers (43-32).

Memphis Grizzlies Playoff Picture: Remaining schedule

While every remaining contest is critical to Memphis' playoff hopes, it won't receive much relief from its schedule. The squad has the NBA's 14th-toughest remaining strength of schedule, with an average opponent winning percentage of .505.

Four of the Grizzlies' last seven outings are against winning teams. This includes clashes against Golden State (43-31), the Detroit Pistons (42-33), Minnesota (43-32) and Denver (47-28).

Memphis wraps up its three-game homestand on Tuesday against the Warriors in another matchup with considerable seeding implications. It will look to avoid going 0-3 at FedExForum and secure Iisalo his first coaching victory.

