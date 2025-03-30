Ja Morant gets honest on recent battle with injuries: "For me, it be tough"

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant returned to the court to face the LA Lakers on Saturday night. He missed the Grizzlies' last six games due to a hamstring injury he suffered during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 14.

Ja Morant, after the Lakers game, spoke about his injury challenges, per Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal. He described the feeling as tough but acknowledged that he needs to be smart about his recovery.

“Obviously being out a stretch, for me, it be tough. I be wanting to be out there on the floor. … Sometimes you just got to be smart about it. I don’t want too much stuff lingering when it comes time to lock in for good,” Ja Morant said.

Morant was initially listed as questionable for the Lakers matchup but then upgraded to available. His return was good news for the Grizzlies, who went 2-4 in his absence.

Although Morant wasn't able to lead the Grizzlies to victory. He flirted with a triple-double, recording 22 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists in the 134-127 home loss to the Lakers.

Ja Morant is currently averaging 22.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Grizzlies. Next for Morant and Memphis is a tough home game against the Boston Celtics on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Ja Morant reportedly wasn't happy with Memphis offense under former coach Taylor Jenkins

Ja Morant, according to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, Fred Katz and Joe Vardon, wasn't a fan of the Grizzlies' offensive play under new interim coach Tuomas Lisalo.

"Morant has complained about the new scheme, which takes the ball out of his hands and removes the screens he likes to use as a ball handler to make plays. One league source who has seen Morant work out with the Grizzlies recently said, ‘Some days he looks like he’s ready to play, and some days he looks like he doesn’t want to be there, because he hates the offense,'” The Athletic added.

The Grizzlies ended up firing their winningest coach, leading to reports that Morant may have played a role in the decision. However, Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman put those rumors to rest as he claimed full responsibility for the decision, with none of the Grizzlies players consulted.

"I'm responsible for coaching, I'm responsible for the roster," Zach Kleiman said. "I'm not trying to absolve myself of anything. I'm excited to see what this team can do the rest of the way. This decision was mine and mine only." .

The Grizzlies (44-30) are primed to return to the playoffs after missing out last season. They sit fifth in the hotly contested Western Conference standings and are two wins ahead of the Clippers, who are one place below them in sixth.

